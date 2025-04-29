Inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues, more tariff developments and Mark Carney re-elected.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

State Highway 3 is closed between Mahoenui and Awakino after a serious crash involving a truck and a car which has left one person injured.

There is no viable detour and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has advised motorists to avoid the area or delay travel until further notice.

Police said emergency services were responding to the crash, which has blocked the highway.

“The crash was reported about 9.50am, between Papakauri and Awakau roads, and is understood to involve a car and truck,” police said.