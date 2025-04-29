Advertisement
Updated

SH3 closed between Mahoenui and Awakino after serious crash

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues, more tariff developments and Mark Carney re-elected.

State Highway 3 is closed between Mahoenui and Awakino after a serious crash involving a truck and a car which has left one person injured.

There is no viable detour and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has advised motorists to avoid the area or delay travel until further notice.

Police said emergency services were responding to the crash, which has blocked the highway.

“The crash was reported about 9.50am, between Papakauri and Awakau roads, and is understood to involve a car and truck,” police said.

“At least one person has been injured.

“Traffic management is being arranged, and motorists should expect delays of several hours while the scene is cleared.”

A spokesperson said Hato Hone St John was notified at 9.43am.

“One first response unit, one operations manager and one ambulance attended.”

The spokesperson said one patient in a minor condition was treated at the scene.

SH3 is closed between Mahoenui and Awakino after a serious crash. Image / Google
In a statement, NZTA advised road users to take extra care.

“Emergency services are en route,” NZTA said.

“There is no viable detour. Please avoid the area and delay travel until further notice.”

SH3 through Awakino Gorge was subject to a fortnight of maintenance work in December for patch repairs, slip clearance work and guardrail and signage repairs.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

