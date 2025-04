Banks stepping up their game in tackling scams, Winston Peters under sportlight after media comments and emotional conclusion to Podmore inquest.

All emergency services are at the scene of a “serious incident” on the Desert Rd north of Waiōuru.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi issued a social media alert about the incident this evening, warning motorists to expect delays.

“A serious incident has been reported on SH1 north of Waiouru, near Tree Trunk Gorge Rd,” the alert said.

“All emergency services are attending.