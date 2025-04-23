Police have asked motorists to follow traffic management instructions or delay travel.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two Tokoroa crews and a Putaruru support crew were at the scene.
“The brigade advised us that [there was] one person trapped in the car.
“As of 10.29am they have been extricated.”
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi issued a social media alert at 10.25am.
“SH1 is closed between Rollett Rd, Tokoroa and Wiltsdown Rd, Lichfield.
“Delay your journey or allow extra time for diversions and delays.”
Police said the road is expected to remain closed for much of the day.
