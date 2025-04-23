Banks stepping up their game in tackling scams, Winston Peters under sportlight after media comments and emotional conclusion to Podmore inquest.

A serious truck and car crash has left one person in a critical condition and closed State Highway 1 north of Tokoroa.

Police said the crash near the SH1 and Tamatea Rd intersection happened about 9.50am.

“One person involved in the two-vehicle crash is in a critical condition.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and diversions are in place at Rollett Rd and Wiltsdown Rd.