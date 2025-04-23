Advertisement
State Highway 1 closed near Tokoroa after serious crash: One person critically injured

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
A serious truck and car crash has left one person in a critical condition and closed State Highway 1 north of Tokoroa.

Police said the crash near the SH1 and Tamatea Rd intersection happened about 9.50am.

“One person involved in the two-vehicle crash is in a critical condition.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and diversions are in place at Rollett Rd and Wiltsdown Rd.

Police have asked motorists to follow traffic management instructions or delay travel.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two Tokoroa crews and a Putaruru support crew were at the scene.

“The brigade advised us that [there was] one person trapped in the car.

“As of 10.29am they have been extricated.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi issued a social media alert at 10.25am.

“SH1 is closed between Rollett Rd, Tokoroa and Wiltsdown Rd, Lichfield.

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for diversions and delays.”

Police said the road is expected to remain closed for much of the day.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

