“We loved taking part in the TRYathlon as kids – it was so much fun! Being asked to come back again as ambassadors is truly special,” Alana Bremner said.

“I still remember the thrill of crossing the finish line, exhausted but so proud. My sister and I completed five TRYathlons growing up, and now we get to help kids experience that same joy.”

The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is back for 2024.

With nearly 495,000 Kiwi kids already having participated over the years, the 2024/2025 season is expected to mark the momentous occasion of the 500,000th participant crossing the finish line.

The Bremner sisters are passionate about making sure every child, regardless of ability, feels confident and supported.

“It’s all about giving it a go and feeling like a winner, no matter what,” Alana said.

Every child who participates will receive a champion medal, certificate of achievement and a TRYathlete pack, which includes an official participant T-shirt, bib number stickers, a swim cap, and a Rebel Sport drawstring bag.

The 2024/2025 season kicked off in South Auckland this November, with one of the series’ largest events. Over the next few months, 10 TRYathlon events will be held across 10 locations, wrapping up in March 2025.

Joining the Bremners as ambassadors and featuring on limited edition TRYathlon-branded packs of Weet-Bix, are four inspiring young Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon participants: Binti Kawala (8) from Nelson, Milly Rose (10) from Tauranga, Nathan Naidu (11) from Wellington, and Gareth Carr (9) from New Plymouth.

Despite personal challenges, these young athletes are determined to give it their all and show others what it means to TRY.

It's time to TRY with the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

“The Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is all about trying something new and giving it a go regardless of your ability. It’s the journey of personal growth and the pride that comes with achieving something you didn’t think was possible,” Sanitarium national marketing manager New Zealand Peter Davis said.

Open to kids aged 6-15, the TRYathlon caters to all fitness levels, encouraging everyone to swim, bike, and run at their own pace.

Through the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon Foundation, Sanitarium works with schools, trusts, and local councils to ensure 3000 kids each year get the chance to participate, even if they wouldn’t otherwise be able to.

Around 10% of participants receive support from the Foundation, with 25% of this funding coming from donations made during registration.

Entries are open now! For more information and to sign up, visit tryathlon.co.nz.