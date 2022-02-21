Big Chill will be the Ruakura Superhub's first large-scale industrial tenant. Photo / Supplied

The Ruakura Superhub is set to receive its first tenant: refrigerated freight network operator Big Chill Distribution.

The Superhub's 35ha industrial precinct will be home to Big Chill's new 13,000sq m cold storage facility.

Other previously announced tenancies at Ruakura have been in the logistics hub and service centre areas.

Big Chill's cold supply-chain facility, with a construction cost of around $40 million, is expected to open in July next year and will be capable of storing up to 16,000 temperature-controlled pallets. Around 50 people will be employed at the new facility.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin says the tenancy with one of the country's leading third-party logistics providers was a key agreement for Ruakura Superhub.

"It is a very strong endorsement of Ruakura and effectively anchors stage one's industrial zone [of the Superhub] with a nationally recognised brand in a high-profile location. Importantly, it will increase cold supply chain resilience and optionality for the central North Island."

Big Chill chief executive Michael Roberts says the new facility in the Waikato will play an important role in the network, anchoring one corner of the golden triangle and acting as a pivot point for distribution to and from the west coast, central North Island and east coast.

"We also want to set a new benchmark for the environmental performance of this new facility, achieving at least a four-star green building rating, which we understand has not been achieved in a New Zealand cold store before."

Big Chill CEO Michael Roberts (left) and Freightways CEO Mark Troughear (right). Photo / Supplied

Big Chill says the new location would also increase the company's capacity for overnight and same-day delivery to Auckland.

TGH chair and Te Arataura representative Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua says the Superhub was an ideal location for a distribution operation like Big Chill and TGH was excited to welcome the company as their first large-scale industrial tenant.

"This announcement continues the excellent momentum of the Superhub's development, which is creating a high level of excitement and anticipation as we head towards an official opening later this year."

The overall 490ha Superhub will feature a 30ha inland port, a logistics hub, as well as retail and residential offerings. The 92ha first stage of the hub, as well as the first 17ha of the inland port, are set to open later this year.

Previously confirmed partners and tenants include the Port of Tauranga, PBT Express Freight Network and fuel provider Waitomo Group.

Since 2019, Big Chill belongs to Freightways Limited which is New Zealand's largest express courier company.