An architect's impression of Maersk's cold storage facility that is set to be built at the Ruakura Superhub. Image / Supplied

The Ruakura Superhub just secured another chill tenant as global shipping and integrated logistics company Maersk signed the lease to establish a major new cold store facility at the hub.

Maersk will lease 4.5ha in the logistics hub which is adjacent to the Ruakura Inland Port. Maersk will build a 16,000sq m cold store facility which to start operation in late 2023.

Managing director of Maersk Oceania, Henrik Jensen, says the cold storage facility at the Superhub will cater for national and international supply chains.

"We firmly believe it will enable us to be flexible and agile in our operations to ensure that we can match customers' needs with seasonal demand."

He says the primary industry sector is key to driving the development of New Zealand's economy.

"We are pleased to offer our customers innovative solutions and access to our integrated global network, through which we can contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and bring new opportunities to the communities we are part of."

Tainui Group Holdings TGH chief executive Chris Joblin says Maersk's presence at the Superhub will have many synergies for the other logistics and distribution businesses who have either confirmed a move to the Ruakura Superhub or are still planning one.

Maersk and TGH staff visit the Superhub site: Ivan Bartley, Peter Tuck, Glenn Bigland, Jana Phillips, Robert McLeod, Tony Mildon, Santina Doucas and Dave Christie. Photo / Supplied

"As a truly global player, Maersk brings the serious scale and global transport connections which will confirm the role of Ruakura Superhub as a key node for New Zealand's supply chain."

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs about 95,000

people.

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) chair and member of Te Arataura, the executive committee of Te Whakakitenga, the governance body of Waikato-Tainui, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua, says TGH was delighted Maersk has chosen to develop its new facility at Ruakura Superhub.

"When this new facility opens in late 2023 it will help ensure the best possible local and global connections for New Zealand exporters and importers. Maersk has also expressed an intention to work with us to create meaningful employment opportunities for members of our iwi."

The overall 490ha Superhub will feature a 30ha inland port, a logistics hub, as well as retail and residential offerings. The 92ha first stage of the hub, as well as the first 17ha of the inland port, are set to open later this year.

Refrigerated freight network operator Big Chill Distribution announced in February it will build a state-of-the art 13,000sq m cold store facility at the Ruakura Superhub.

At 490ha, Ruakura Superhub, which is recognised by the NZ Government as a project of national significance, is one of New Zealand's largest developments. It spans logistics, industrial, retail and residential development areas. Located at an emerging 'sweet spot' for New Zealand's supply chain, it will be anchored by a 30ha inland port, with the first 17ha of this also set to open later this year.

Other previously confirmed partners and tenants include the Port of Tauranga, PBT Express Freight Network, and fuel provider Waitomo Group.