Members of the delegation were briefed at Te Parapara Garden at Hamilton Gardens that displays plants that can be used as resources as well as plants of cultural significance. Photo / Supplied

Regional business leaders were centre stage as more than 35 foreign diplomats toured Hamilton Kirikiriroa and Waikato last week.

The group was able to connect with businesses from a range of industries including agritech, technology, manufacturing and logistics.

The delegation was made up of New Zealand and Australian-based heads of mission from countries such as Argentina, Canada, China, France, Japan, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was proud to showcase the city's economic strength, people and passion for innovation to a group of active collaborators.

"Our city and region is the best place to do business and we are seeing that in economic indicators. This tour presented a great opportunity for Waikato businesses to reinforce their international connections and open doors for future collaboration, investment and trade," said Southgate.

Hamilton City Council economic development manager Mike Bennett said attracting investment is about being proactive and enabling partnerships both international and domestic that support new and growing businesses.

The council's 2021 Annual Economic Report, released this month, reinforced the city's strong economic foundation and competitive advantages compared with other metro cities.

"Hamilton's economy is underpinned by key strengths – our innovative spirit, a strategic and connected location, lifestyle and cost-of-living benefits, our young, diverse, and well-educated workforce. This visit gave us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that," said Bennett.

Tour highlights included a pōwhiri ceremony and official welcome by King Tuheitia at Turangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, APL's new operations in Hautapu and business networking events hosted at Zealong Tea Estate and Waikato Innovation Park.

The tour was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and co-hosted by the council and Te Waka, Waikato's regional economic development agency.