The interim committee behind the alumni initiative includes the former GM of Novotel and ibis Hamilton Dick Breukink. Photo / Barker Photography

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce has launched a new initiative to better connect today's business community with the vast knowledge and wisdom of the previous generation of Waikato business leaders.

Known as alumni, the select group will be by invitation only, with people tapped to join based on their personal career background and contribution to the Waikato, national or international business community. In recognition of the significant role played in their partner's career, spouses of alumni members are also eligible to join.

Designed for retired business and professional people, the initiative enables the alumni to continue contributing to the prosperity of the wider Waikato business community through engagement with current chamber members, allows them to remain up-to-date with the world of business, and provides opportunities to network and socialise with former partners, friends, and competitors.

Chamber CEO Don Good believes the initiative will bring wide-ranging benefits to the business community.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good. Photo / Supplied

"When you think of the combined experience, knowledge, and connections this group of people have, this is something we want to ensure is available for our members and the wider business sector to tap into," Good said.

"We know that many of these people want to give back to the community that raised them and continue to have a voice in this community, and the alumni membership is the perfect vehicle for them to do so.

"Our other motivation for creating this group is to give the alumni an opportunity to keep in touch with the ever-changing business world. We plan to hold regular events throughout the year which will give them the opportunity to connect, learn, and inspire our members."

Membership, which is non-voting, brings with it an opportunity to participate in and contribute to various chamber activities, as well as enjoy specific events organised for alumni.

The alumni will also be involved in nominating inductees to the Waikato Business Hall of Fame. This year's inductees are Sir Robert Mahuta and Sir Dryden Spring, with the induction gala dinner to take place on September 2.

The alumni initiative has been driven by an interim committee which currently includes former GM of Novotel and ibis Hamilton Dick Breukink, BNZ regional manager small business Grant Robson, who is also a former chamber board member, and former Hamilton deputy mayor Gordon Chesterman.