The Memorial Scholarship remembers the late Scott Bartlett an electronic commerce graduate, respected business leader, and former member of the university council and ASB board. Photo / Supplied

The Memorial Scholarship remembers the late Scott Bartlett an electronic commerce graduate, respected business leader, and former member of the university council and ASB board. Photo / Supplied

A new scholarship set up by ASB, Kordia and the University of Waikato will provide financial support to outstanding students in their final year of study in a conjoint degree, or degree with a double major, spanning business management and the sciences.

The Scott Bartlett Memorial Scholarship has been established to remember Scott, an electronic commerce graduate, respected business leader, and former member of the university's council and ASB's board. Scott died in late 2020 at the age of 40 after a battle with cancer.

Before his passing, Scott was Group CEO of mission critical technology provider Kordia. He joined the company in 2012, stepping into the top role in 2016, and played a pivotal role in the growth of the business into new areas, such as cyber security and cloud. He was widely regarded as one of the most talented young business people in New Zealand.

ASB's chief executive Vittoria Shortt, a University of Waikato Distinguished Alumna, says she is proud to support Scott's memorial scholarship on behalf of ASB.

"Scott was a good friend and colleague. ASB chair Dame Therese Walsh and I want to acknowledge the influence Scott brought to New Zealand. A scholarship dedicated to Scott is a wonderful way to remember his legacy. In doing so, we can support future business leaders."

Kordia Group CEO Shaun Rendell worked alongside Scott for many years as CFO and was appointed acting CEO at Kordia when Scott was ill.

"Kordia has long supported scholarships at the University of Waikato, and we are delighted to co-fund this memorial scholarship in Scott's name.

"Part of what made Scott a brilliant business leader was his passion for developing talent and helping people succeed. He would be very happy to know that his legacy will support the next generation of leaders entering the New Zealand business scene through the scholarship."

The Scott Bartlett Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to three students each year, with applications being taken from 2022 and the first scholarship being awarded in 2023. Each scholarship is worth $4000 for students completing the final year of either a conjoint degree, or a degree with a double major.

Majors must be from the Waikato Management School and one (or more) of the Schools of Science, Mathematical and Computer Sciences, or Engineering.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says Scott's commitment and dedication to the University of Waikato has made a lasting impact.

"Scott made many exemplary contributions during his career, and to the direction of the university during his time on council. We are very pleased, alongside ASB and Kordia, to honour his memory through this scholarship, and to financially assist outstanding students who will no doubt go on to have great careers as Scott did."

More information about the scholarship is available here.