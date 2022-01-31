Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Business Awards has been postponed from February 9 to March 11. The new event will be a hybrid event, consisting of an awards ceremony for 100 guests and a livestream to the premise of each finalist of the awards.

"Our gala dinner was a sellout with over 600 guests attending. Obviously, in accordance with the Government's updated Covid-19 protection framework, we will not be able to go ahead with our original plans and this has required us to pivot to our plan B," says Waikato Chamber of Commerce CEO Don Good.

The ceremony will follow a similar format to past years with the sponsors announcing the winners of the 12 categories, and a live link to the winners being presented with their award at their premises surrounded by their teams.

The master of ceremonies, James McOnie, will ensure the evening progresses with his trademark humour and love of the Waikato.

"The Tauranga chamber did a great job of pulling off their business awards in a similar format last year and we've been having talks with them about what they learnt from the experience. We're confident we will be able to capture the suspense, drama and winners elation of the awards and share this exclusively to our guests joining virtually," says Good.

Unfortunately, the recent Omicron outbreak has resulted in the tough decision to postpone this year's Waikato Chamber Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony until a later date. Traditionally included as part of the business awards, the Hall of Fame recognises iconic leaders of the Waikato business community and their accomplishments.

"We have two transformational leaders being inducted this year, Sir Dryden Spring and Sir Robert Mahuta (posthumously). We are dedicated to ensuring these two Waikato legends are given the in-person celebration and recognition they and their families deserve.

"Therefore we are postponing the induction until a separate date in either late August or early September, by which time we hope the Omicron outbreak will have passed and some normality has returned," said Don.

For those who cannot make the new date, refunds will be available by emailing info@waikatochamber.co.nz