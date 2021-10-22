Hamilton motorists warned to expect more delays around Ruakura Road project

Silverdale Road between Hillcrest Road and Ruakura Road will close from Tuesday, October 26 (as part of the Ruakura Key Transport Connections) until mid-November. Image / Supplied

Silverdale Road between Hillcrest Road and Ruakura Road will close from Tuesday, October 26 (as part of the Ruakura Key Transport Connections) until mid-November. Image / Supplied

The next stages of the Ruakura Road upgrade project will start on Tuesday (October 26) with Ruakura Road between Ruakura Lane and Silverdale Road closed to motorists until late December.

The Ruakura area of Hamilton East is a hive of activity with the construction of several transport projects including the Inland Port and linking Ruakura with the central city and the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

The section of Ruakura Road currently closed, between Wairere Drive and Ruakura Lane (including the entrance to Nottingham Drive), will reopen at the same time, with minor works still to be completed.

Similarly, Silverdale Road between Hillcrest Road and Ruakura Road will close from Tuesday, October 26 (as part of the Ruakura Key Transport Connections project) until mid-November. This is to allow the team to 'tie-in' the newly built realigned Silverdale Road and to start constructing the new Ruakura Road/Silverdale Road signalised intersection.

The section of Ruakura Road currently closed, between Wairere Drive and Ruakura Lane (including the entrance to Nottingham Drive), will reopen. Image / Supplied

Hamilton City Council says the continued works will mean significant disruption, detours, and potential delays. People are encouraged to travel outside peak hours if they can or leave earlier than they normally would.

There will also be disruption to the bus network and users should visit busit.co.nz for more information.

The Ruakura Road Urban Upgrade project is scheduled for completion by December 2021. The Ruakura Key Transport Connections project will be opened and operational to align with the opening of the Waikato Expressway.

Both projects support the council's commitment to shaping a city that's easy to get around while creating safer environments for road users, pedestrians, and people on bikes.

For more information on how these closures may affect you click here.

Ruakura will become New Zealand's largest integrated development, which will be anchored by a 30ha inland port operation.

Once developed, Ruakura will become home for up to 8000 Hamiltonians, and will deliver major economic, social, environmental, and cultural benefits to the Waikato and New Zealand, the city council says.