Upgrade will provide critical link to Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway

The upgrade of Ruakura Rd (between Wairere Drive and Silverdale Rd) will provide a critical link to the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead and prepare for delays as construction work ramps up on Hamilton's Ruakura Rd upgrade project.

Road closures will be in place from early August, between Wairere Drive and Silverdale Rd, to ensure Hamilton City Council's team can safely and efficiently deliver this stage of works.

Considered a priority project, the upgrade (between Wairere Drive and Silverdale Rd) will provide a critical link to the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway, and support the council's commitment of shaping a city that's easy to live in and explore and connect.

The road closures will be done in a staged approach and will be in place for about three months (weather dependent).

Detours will be signposted, and the team on the ground will work to keep access open for pedestrians and people on bikes along Ruakura Rd; however, detours may be in place at times.

Emergency service vehicles will have access through the site, meanwhile diversions will be in place for Orbiter buses and people can visit busit.co.nz for more information.

Once complete, the upgrade will include traffic lights at the intersections of Ruakura Lane/Ruakura Rd and Ruakura Rd/Knighton Rd as well as shared paths and dedicated cycleways.

For the most up to date information about the project, including the phasing of the road closures visit hamilton.govt.nz/ruakuraupgrade or keep an eye on Hamilton City Council's Facebook page.

Ruakura will become New Zealand's largest integrated development, which will be anchored by a 30ha inland port operation. Once developed, Ruakura will become home for up to 8000 Hamiltonians, and will deliver major economic, social, environmental, and cultural benefits to the Waikato and New Zealand.

HCC says it knows the work will cause disruption; however, this approach was considered the most efficient overall and means it can get in and do the work as fast as possible.

The closure will be done in a staged approach.

• Stage 1 - Ruakura Rd, between Wairere Drive and Ruakura Lane, will be closed for about six weeks from the start of August. During this time Ruakura Rd entrance to Nottingham Drive will be closed to road users.

• Stage 2 - Ruakura Rd, between Ruakura Lane and Knighton Rd (section 2A on the map), will be closed for about two weeks (Ruakura Lane will remain open but can only be accessed via Wairere Drive end of Ruakura Rd).

• Stage 3 - Ruakura Rd, between Ruakura Lane and Silverdale Rd (sections 2A and 2B on the map), will be closed for about four weeks.

• Stage 4 – Ruakura Rd, between Knighton Rd and Silverdale Rd (section 2B on the map), will be closed for about two weeks.