The plan recommends protecting land for future river crossings, rail, walking and cycling corridors, and stations or terminals almost immediately. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Rapid bus lanes and cycling networks could be the future of transport in the Hamilton and wider Waikato area if a new business case is approved.

Hamilton City Council's strategic growth committee has been considering recommendations, developed with iwi, local and central government partners, which look to drive radical transport change in the Hamilton–Waikato metro area, stretching from Taupiri in the north to Te Awamutu and Cambridge in the south.

The 30-year business case considers how to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads, deliver more transport choices, reduce carbon emissions and support more compact towns and cities.

The committee chair, councillor Dave Macpherson, said a significant shift had been made in the past few years towards providing more transport choice and accessibility for all users.

Key recommendations include creating better transport access to developments like Peacocke and Ruakura and encouraging more housing around key transport corridors. It also recommends protecting land for future river crossings, rail, walking and cycling corridors, and stations or terminals almost immediately.

More walking and cycling corridors could be built into future developments as a better transport option. Image / Supplied

Future Proof implementation adviser Peter Winder said the business case builds on work by the partners completed in 2020 which considered a scenario of 500,000 people living in the metro area in 100 years' time, where they would live and how they would get around.

"We know which areas we want to grow over the next 100 years, but this business case will give us some more detail around how we can get people from their homes to their jobs and the other things they need. Transport is a key part of creating well-functioning communities – and that's what we all want."

Estimated costs for the entire programme are expected to be up to $6.5 billion over the next 20 to 30 years for necessary infrastructure and to operate bus and other transport services.

"These costs are not unexpected for this level of transformation," said Winder.

The business case will give more detail about how as the region grows, people can get from their homes to their jobs and the other things they need. Photo / Supplied

"Funding would be shared by Hamilton City Council, Waikato Regional Council and other Future Proof partners, as well as the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's National Land Transport Fund. Those undertaking both greenfield and brownfield development will also help to fund the programme through development contributions.

The business case will be presented to Future Proof partners for approval in June.

Future Proof is a joint project set up to consider how the sub-region should develop into the future.

The partnership includes Ngā Karu Atua o te Waka, Waikato-Tainui, Tainui Waka Alliance, Waikato Regional Council, Waipā District Council, Waikato District Council, Hamilton City Council, Matamata-Piako District Council, central Government represented by the Ministers of Transport, Housing and Local Government, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Waikato District Health Board.

The partners work together to consider the important issues that affect us now and over the next 30 years. This approach is needed to manage growth in a co-ordinated way.

Do you feel safe in our central city?

Meanwhile, Hamilton City Council wants your feedback on your perception of safety in and around the central city.

This annual survey is a tool the council uses to detect where it's doing well in this space, and to identify areas of concern or improvement.

Community services strategy manager Andy Mannering says the council is committed to revitalising Hamilton's central city and making it a safe and inviting space where people love to be.

How safe do you feel when you are out and about in and around central Hamilton? Photo / Hamilton City Council

"The safety of Hamiltonians is a high priority for the council. We want to make sure that Kirikiriroa is a destination where people always feel safe and welcome," he says. "Our team does awesome mahi out in the community to ensure the safety of our people, but it's a big job and we welcome any feedback or suggestions."

The survey takes five minutes to complete and is used to inform the council on priorities for the next financial year. The survey also offers respondents the chance to comment and make suggestions on areas of concern in their own neighbourhood as well as the main shopping and hospitality precinct.

The city safety perception survey will be open until June 14.

Click here to have your say.