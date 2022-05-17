The rally participants gathered in Hamilton's Garden Place for a die-in. Photo / Benjamin Wilson

The Share the Streets cycling rally in Hamilton on Saturday was a success, say organisers, with more than 60 people gathering in Garden Place for a "die-in" protest.

The rally organisers also launched a petition calling for Transport Minister Michael Wood to treat cycling safety with urgency and set up a fully funded, national-level plan for safe cycling.

At the cycling rally, a group of over 50 people on bikes, including adults and young children, were escorted by police and rode from Steele Park in Hamilton East to Garden Place where the protest was held.

Inspired by a recent protest in Auckland, the Hamilton rally also included a die-in, where people protest by lying on the ground as a way to signal injury or death.

Share the Streets rally organiser Melissa Smith spoke at the rally about the need for separated cycling lanes.

"We need separated cycle lanes, not more cycle lanes that are made out of paint. Paint is not protection. We don't need more cycle lanes that run directly through the door zone of cars, or more bike lanes that are blocked by cones or parked cars."

According to the Ministry of Transport, seven people riding bikes have already been killed on New Zealand roads this year, including one in the Waikato. There were nine cyclist fatalities in 2021.

Smith says the injuries and deaths on New Zealand roads could have been prevented.

Share the Streets spokeswomen Sarah Thomson (left) and Melissa Smith on the group ride from Steele Park to Garden Place during the rally last Saturday. Photo / Benjamin Wilson

"People cycling are 15 times more likely to suffer a death or serious injury on Hamilton's roads than motorists. Enough is enough. It is high time that our government takes this issue seriously."

In the petition, Share the Streets spokeswoman Sarah Thomson says the group wants a future where everyone, regardless of their age or ability, can safely cycle in Aotearoa.

"Our tamariki deserve a future where they have transport independence and can get to school in a way that's safe, active and healthy."

To read more about the petition and sign it click here.