The closure on SH1 at Tamahere is to complete some final surfacing, signage, line-marking and barrier removal which couldn't be done last month. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 night-time traffic will be detoured around Tamahere south of Hamilton next week for tie-in works for the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway, which opens in July.

The night-time closures and detours are on Monday and Tuesday, May 30 and 31 from 7pm to 6am, with a weather contingency of Wednesday, June 1.

The closure is to complete some of the final surfacing, signage, line-marking and barrier removal, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The detour routes include the state highway network of SH26 and SH1B and wider routes SH2/27, SH3 and SH21.

Local property access will be maintained past the detour cordons, including to Newell Rd from the north and SH21-Airport Rd from the south. All through traffic will be detoured off SH1 at the Hillcrest SH26 roundabout and at the SH21 interchange.

Any date changes will be posted at the expressway Facebook page: www.facebook.com/waikatoexpressway

As the work is weather dependent, if it can't take place next week the next available window is June 7 to 10.

Also next week, there is a south-bound closure on the Ngāruawāhia section, between Taupiri and Horotiu, 7pm-6am, on Tuesday, June 2 for barrier removal and other works related to the completion of the adjoining Hamilton section.

The detour route is via Great South Rd, Ngāruawāhia.