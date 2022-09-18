Premier Indoor Netball 2022 winners University of Waikato Premier won the team's 12th title in a row. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, September 15

Waikato Diocesan Premier 47 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 46

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 48 vs St Peter's Premier 60

OTC Timber HGHS Langman 39 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 37

Northern United Mamba 51 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 56

Verdettes Marist Premier 49 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 58

University of Waikato Premier 65 vs FTNC Premier 52

The premier indoor netball season concluded on Thursday night with another championship to University of Waikato Premier along with some other great games.

The final between University of Waikato Premier and FTNC Premier was closely contested for three quarters. The difference was made in the third quarter when University Premier was able to get ahead.

In the first quarter, the score was 18 to 12 and at halftime, the score was 33 to 28. The third quarter score was 52 to 39 and the final score was 65 to 52.

University Premier was determined to continue the previous legacy players had created and the team knew it was going to be a tough game against a cohesive FTNC Premier team.

Premier Indoor Netball 2022 runners-up FTNC Premier is incredibly proud of their season with many players stepping up to premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The experienced Ali Wilshier at centre set the tone of the game and helped control a young attacking end. Hylan Potts at wing attack had her best game of the season showing deception on the attack to provide quality feeds into the circle.

Kate Taylor at goal shoot has been impressive all season and shot at 96 per cent. The injection of Georgie Edgecombe at centre in the second half tightened up the defence efforts and enabled the team to gain turnovers and pull away.

Dealing with illness and injury heading into the final, team management could not be prouder of the team for staying connected, stepping up and winning the team's 12th title in a row (noting that there was not a premier final in 2021 due to Covid-19).

For FTNC Premier it was not the outcome they were after but still very proud to have made it to the final. It was a stunning effort from the team starting strong in the first half. Kelcy Ballantyne was dominant in the back at goal shoot with Malissa Thompson making a statement moving to goal attack to win the second quarter.

Unfortunately, the team could not recover from a poor third quarter but finished strong to draw the last quarter. The team is incredibly proud of their season. Many players stepped up to premier this season and a few returned after having babies. The team culture has been evident on the court each week and players are looking forward to 2023.

Premier Indoor Netball Final umpires Ruth Robinson and Ceri Hills. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the play-off for 3rd vs 4th OTC Timber HGHS Langman won the first two quarters but then there was a resurgence from Nottingham Castle Rangers which saw them win the second two quarters. A game of two halves. HGHS Langman started strong to lead at halftime by 24 to 14 and they won the game 39 to 37.

In 5th vs 6th, St Peter's Premier ended the season with a win over Verdettes Marist Old Girls. At halftime they led by just one goal with the score being 26 to 25 but by the fulltime they led by 60 to 48. The damage was done third quarter with St Peter's completely dominating.

For 7th vs 8th, Allied HOB Keppler Premier was too strong for Verdettes Marist Premier although this was largely a competitive game. The halftime score was 28 to 22 and the full-time score was 58to 49.

In 9th vs 10th FTNC Premier Reserve had a good game against Northern United Mamba and while FTNC Premier Reserve had a great first quarter the remaining three quarters were very close with Northern United Mamba turning the tables and winning the final quarter but it was all a little too late. The halftime score was 29 goals to 22 and the fulltime score was 56 to 51.

The final game between Waikato Diocesan Premier and University of Waikato Premier Reserve for the "wooden spoon" was the closest of the night with only one goal difference at the end. The first quarter was a draw and then Waikato Diocesan was up by 25 to 23 at halftime.

They increased their lead in the third quarter but then lost momentum in the final quarter when University Premier Reserve made a comeback. The final score was 47 to 46.

Congratulations to all teams including coaches, managers and players for a successful season and thanks to Hamilton City Netball Centre and all their volunteers including umpires, bench officials, conveners and all the various volunteers for ensuring the premier indoor netball competition happens. Here's to another great season in 2023.