Waipā District Council ask the community to provide feedback on Pirongia's halls. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council staff want to better understand what the people of Pirongia use their halls for – or why they don’t – so they can plan for the future.

Late last year, the council asked for feedback from hall users on how the Pirongia community centre, memorial hall and the rugby and sports centre were utilised.

Waipā District Council property manager David Varcoe said unfortunately, only 13 responses were received, so the council is now seeking the views of the wider community.

“We want to know more about how these community spaces are used as it will help us to ultimately make a decision that meets the needs of Pirongia, and is financially responsible,” he said.

“So, we are making the most of the Ahu Ake – Waipā Community Spatial Plan consultation to go back out to the wider Pirongia community to gather more feedback.”