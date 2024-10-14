Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Pirongia community spaces feedback open until November 10

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waipā District Council ask the community to provide feedback on Pirongia's halls. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council ask the community to provide feedback on Pirongia's halls. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council staff want to better understand what the people of Pirongia use their halls for – or why they don’t – so they can plan for the future.

Late last year, the council asked for feedback from hall users on how the Pirongia community centre, memorial hall and the rugby and sports centre were utilised.

Waipā District Council property manager David Varcoe said unfortunately, only 13 responses were received, so the council is now seeking the views of the wider community.

“We want to know more about how these community spaces are used as it will help us to ultimately make a decision that meets the needs of Pirongia, and is financially responsible,” he said.

“So, we are making the most of the Ahu Ake – Waipā Community Spatial Plan consultation to go back out to the wider Pirongia community to gather more feedback.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The community centre requires up to $745,000 to maintain it over the next 10 years.

One option people can consider is supporting the sale of the community centre, so the proceeds can be reinvested into the Memorial Hall.

“We didn’t get many responses the first time around, so we really encourage Pirongia residents to be a part of the conversation and the journey by having their say,” Varcoe said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Their input will help direct the future outcomes for these facilities.”

Feedback is open until 5pm on Sunday, November 10.

Visit the Waipā District Council website to have your say.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News