Waikato growers and producers will continue to call Cambridge’s Victoria Square home on Saturdays.

Waipā District Council just approved a license for the Cambridge Farmers’ Market to occupy the reserve land.

The Hamilton and Cambridge Farmers’ Markets Trust has operated under a resource consent for several years. However, a condition to obtain a licence to occupy the reserve had previously not been enforced.

Council property services manager David Varcoe said as the land was a recreation reserve, the council had to follow the rules set in the Reserves Act.

“In recent years there has also been discussion around the appropriate rate for the market to use the reserve land, and we have worked with the organisers and agreed to a commercial rate.”

The charge relates to the temporary occupation of reserve land for commercial use and is currently set out in the schedule at $255 per day. The fee will be reviewed annually.

“The market has been a part of Saturday activities in Cambridge for a number of years, with its first formal resource consent dating back to 2008. Local farmers and small businesses thrive at this market, and we’re happy to have them continue to call Victoria Square home,” Varcoe said.

The new licence covers a five-year term, with two rights of renewal of five years each. The initial annual licence fee is $13,260. A portion of the fee will cover general maintenance of the market’s footprint.

A condition of the new licence is to ensure the area is kept clear of any litter and waste after each use.

The market occupies the southeastern corner of the reserve, sharing the space during the cricket season with the Cambridge Cricket Club.

