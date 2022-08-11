Buy local, eat fresh at mighty Waikato farmers' markets

Hamilton Farmers' Market is in The Barn at Claudelands Events Centre every Sunday morning. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Fresh food straight from the source – nothing tastes better.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

As mighty locals know, the farmers' markets around the Waikato are great places to find seasonal goodness, whether it is produce harvested that morning, or a jar of something special made from what has been grown locally.

These markets are also a good way to meet local farmers, growers and the makers of food products, and to show your support for them and their endeavours.

As well as offering the delicious and nutritious, and local arts and crafts, farmers' markets are a fun way to spend family time and catch up with friends, helping to build a sense of community.

As part of the Waikato Herald's Mighty Local stories series, we are going shopping at some of the farmers' markets around Waikato. We also take a look at four of the special markets coming up this weekend, which offer the added bonus of helping to support good causes.

Fresh blueberries - delicious and nutritious. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Most markets have Facebook pages where you can check what is going to be for sale and confirm the market is going ahead as planned - a wise precaution if rain is forecast, as many are open-air.

One of the leading markets in Waikato is the weekly Hamilton Farmers' Market held in The Barn at Claudelands Events Centre.

The market runs from 8am to 12 noon every Sunday, and for many it is the perfect way to start the day, with breakfast and good coffee along with live music.

Sixty-plus regular stalls offer lots to fill even the hungriest shopping bag, from fresh local fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries, chocolates and coffee to butchery goods, fish and seafood, handcrafted cheeses, locally harvested honey, and all manner of condiments.

Fresh local grown produce is a feature of the various markets. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Another well-established weekly Waikato market is Cambridge Farmers' Market, held every Saturday morning (8am to 12 noon) under the trees in Victoria Square in the centre of town.

Some freshly baked bread and a chunk of local cheese purchased at the market could be the makings of a picnic – perhaps right there in the square where there is also live music, or down by the mighty Waikato River that runs through the town, or a short drive away on the shores of Lake Karapiro to observe the rowers and kayakers as you munch.

Raglan Growers' Market gives local gardeners with surplus produce the chance to offer shoppers a range of fresh-as seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs – much of it spray-free and organically grown.

Held each Friday from late afternoon and into the early evening, this market is a joint venture between two local organisations, the iHub and Whāingaroa Environment Centre. They work together to help give Raglan and the surrounding area a resilient food system with healthy, culturally appropriate food that is produced sustainably.

Produce from around the area is also sold at Raglan Creative Market, held the second Sunday of each month from 10am to 4pm.

Giant ice-creams and delicious bacon and sausages have put Pokeno on the radar for many people. Every Sunday from 9am to 4pm, there is the added attraction of Pokeno Country Market. Some 70 stallholders offer seasonal produce, plants, and arts and crafts, including handmade soap, jewellery and more.

Cabbages - green or red - on offer from Pirongia Mountain Vegetables. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Fresh locally grown produce is also a feature at Huntly Farmers' Market, held on the first three Saturdays of each month from 8am to 12 noon.

Head to Morrinsville on the first Saturday of each month (excluding January) from 8.30am to 12.30pm for the Morrinsville Country Market, jointly organised by the local Lions and Rotary clubs to raise funds for local causes. Stallholders offer everything from fresh produce and delicious country fare to plants and flowers.

Held at Matamata Primary School on the second Saturday of each month (7.30am to 12.30pm), Matamata Market features local produce and food products along with crafts and gifts.

Ever-popular, Tamahere Country Market is held in the grounds of St Stephen's Church at Tamahere on the third Saturday of every month from 8.30am to 1pm.

This busy, eclectic market draws local stallholders as well as vendors from further afield. For sale is everything from seasonal produce, much of it organically grown, to artisan food products, and plants to arts and crafts, including clothing, and herb, vegetable and flower seedlings.

The markets probably have the freshest greens you can find - unless you grow some yourself. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Pirongia Market, held on the last Sunday of each month from 9am to 2pm, has a great community vibe and offers a good range of locally grown fruit and vegetables, other food products, vegetable and herb seedlings, fresh flowers, and arts and crafts.

Fresh produce, delicious food and locally-made treasures are the drawcards at the monthly Piopio Community Market. On the third Sunday of each month, the market lines the main street from 9am to 12 noon.

During the summer months (October-March), each Thursday afternoon Te Awamutu Produce Market is held in Selwyn Park, next to Te Awamutu i-SITE and opposite the rose gardens.

Lots of tasty local fare is to be found here, from seasonal fruit and vegetables to artisan cheeses, meats, smallgoods, seafood and freshly baked breads and pastries.

Ongare Point avocados are a favourite when in season. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Although not farmers' markets, where fresh produce and artisan food products are the heroes, there are also the following markets to be checked out this weekend.

● YWCA Hamilton Craft Market, tomorrow (August 13) from 11am to 2pm, Showcases a range of crafts made by young women in the Waikato.

● Pre-loved Designer Clothing Market, Cambridge Town Hall, tomorrow (August 13) from 10am to 1pm. Proceeds will go to local charities.

● Tamahere Lions Best Artisan Market, Tamahere Community Hall, tomorrow (August 13) from 9am to 1pm. Held every Saturday morning, this market also accepts good quality toys, books and clothes for Kids in Need Waikato, as well as spectacles for the Fred Hollows Foundation, and wine bottle tops/can tabs for KidsCan.

● Cambridge Trash 'n Treasure Market, Memorial Park Rugby Grounds, from 9am to 1pm. This market is held the second Sunday of every month.