Well-maintained mountain bikes with knobbly tyres, good gearing and at least front suspension are a must on the Timber Trail. Photo / Supplied

As far as dream jobs go, Lynley Twyman reckons she has one of the dreamiest, not just in adventure tourism but in any sector.

She is 'official trail champion' for the Timber Trail bike ride that wends 85km through the Pureora Forest Park between Pureora in the eastern reaches of the Waitomo district to Ongarue, 45 minutes south of Te Kuiti.

As a nature lover, conservationist and keen cyclist, Lynley is passionate about the Timber Trail and her role advocating for and marketing the trail, working with the community and businesses that provide accommodation, shuttle services for riders to and from the trail, and, for those who need them, guides and bikes for hire.

To find out more about the Timber Trail, which is maintained by the Department of Conservation, and to help inspire mighty local adventurers to head out and experience it, the Waikato Herald spoke with Lynley.

The Timber Trail is a place of amazing history and connection to the environment. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Herald: What's the Timber Trail all about – the magic, the experience?

Lynley Twyman: The Timber Trail is one of New Zealand's 23 Great Rides. It's a two-day 85km trail experience best suited to confident intermediate level riders that explores the magic of the ngahere (forest), starting its journey in the pristine Pikiariki Ecological Reserve near Maniaiti/Benneydale before winding its way up the majestic Mount Pureora and onwards to the southern end of the trail at Ongarue.

Along the way cyclists – and people who choose to walk the trail – cross eight stunning suspension bridges (there are 35 bridges in total), pass through incredible regenerating forest, and get to witness the rich history of the region, including the Ongarue Spiral that was constructed in the early 1920s as part of the bush tramway which opened up the forest for logging.

Widely regarded as the number one two-day adventure trail ride in New Zealand, the wairua (the spirit, the soul) of the Timber Trail brings people back time and time again.

WH: Where do you usually draw most of your visitors from?

For the self-sufficient there is camping out in permitted areas. Photo / Supplied

LT: Most of our visitors are Kiwi cyclists, mostly from around the North Island. They include people who come to ride just the Timber Trail, as well as those who ride the trail as part of a multi-day bike-packing trip like Tour Aotearoa or Kopiko Aotearoa where they ride through the country.

WH: What is most popular – sections or total trail?

LT: Most riders complete the full 85km distance of the Timber Trail. On a cloudless day the views from the top of Mt Pureora (a short walk off the trail) are unbeatable. The whoops and sheer delight they express as they cross the spectacular suspension bridges across the pristine streams and valleys of ancient trees are testament to the amazing experience. Maramataha Bridge at the middle point of the trail is the longest at 141m and the highest at 53m.

Most trail users are intrigued by the pioneering logging history of the region. Photo / Supplied

Most trail users are intrigued by the pioneering logging history of the region and the Ellis and Burnard bush tramway, which operated between 1922 and 1958, as well as the stories about the families and people who carved out the original track which the trail now follows. For everyone the abundant birdlife is a joy – the whoosh of the kererū that swoop overhead as you ride, the noisy squeal and chatter of the kākā and the inquisitive darting pīwakawaka, to name just a few.

WH: Do you have to be fit to ride the Timber Trail?

LT: To ride the trail you need to be reasonably fit and have good bike skills to take on the kilometres of climbing, descending, and riding along a mix of well-maintained single track and gravel bush roads. Of course, there's the option of an e-mountain bike to take some of the challenging work out of the climbs. As the trail is remote, riders also need to carry with them warm clothes and food to refuel themselves along the way.

The trail crosses eight stunning suspension bridges. Maramataha Bridge at the middle point is the longest at 141m and the highest at 53m. Photo / Supplied

Midpoint accommodation options include Blackfern Lodge and the Timber Trail Lodge which offer cosy hospitality, dinner and breakfast. There is also the convivial atmosphere of glamping at Camp Epic, where many riders say the showers are the best they've encountered on a trail anywhere.

For the self-sufficient there is camping out in permitted areas. People hiking the trail will find the small Bogg Inn Hut makes for a rustic place to overnight. The hut was built in the 1960s to house scientists studying in the area and is constructed of tōtara with the original adzed walls and chain-sawed floors still in place.

Most hikers then space their nights out including enjoying the lodge midpoint accommodation options with the cyclists and maybe spending a further night on the trail camping by one of the shelters along the route.

The trail is widely regarded as the number one two-day adventure trail ride in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

WH: Is the Timber Trail family-friendly?

LT: Family groups of reasonably fit riders are welcome on the Timber Trail. Often, we have parents with kids mid-teens and upwards who are ready for a great adventure with no Wi-Fi, cellphone coverage and no screen distractions.

WH: What kinds of bikes are recommended? Hire? Or BYO?

LT: Well-maintained mountain bikes with knobbly tyres, good gearing and at least front suspension are a must on the Timber Trail as you navigate the old tramway sleepers and the gravel trail. Whether your choice of bike is pedal assist electric or 100 per cent human powered, a good bike makes the trail a joy to ride. If you don't have your own, there are two businesses on the trail – Epic Cycling Adventures and Timber Trail Shuttles and Bike Hire – that hire out bikes, offer shuttle services and provide the necessary equipment, including personal locator beacons for each group.

WH: What will impresses Timber Trail riders the most?

LT: The Timber Trail is a place of amazing history and connection to the environment – for many people being off the grid in such a remote area of our country is a sheer novelty. At the southern Ongarue end of the trail there is also one of the few railway spirals in the southern hemisphere that you can ride on a bike.

The Timber Trail was born out of the protests of the late 1970s/early 1980s when conservation activists occupied Pureora Forest to prevent further felling of native trees. Photo / Supplied

WH: Tell us about Timber Trail's sustainability ethos.

LT: The Timber Trail was born out of the protests of the late 1970s/early 1980s when conservation activists occupied Pureora Forest to prevent further felling of native trees. They built platforms in trees, sat on the ground in front of trees and on tracks and hid under logs.

For Timber Trail businesses the protest laid the foundations of valuing, protecting and enhancing the environment as well as caring for our people, including our manuhiri (visitors) and our isolated communities which the trail passes through.

Of course, most of the accommodation on the Timber Trail is off-grid and the main mode of travel is by bike. Added to this, the trail has created employment for local people, as well as providing the opportunity for them to also get out and enjoy the trail.

As the Timber Trail is free to ride or walk, we also encourage our visitors to make a donation to help us in our trail enhancement work. They can readily do this via our Friends of the Timber Trail website fott.org.nz.

WH: What's your all-time favourite visitor comment?

LT: Wow! Yes, just 'wow' is what many visitors exclaim as they experience the great adventure that is the Timber Trail.

Come and ride the Timber Trail – we are proud of our reputation, which is spreading amongst the global cycling community, and we would love more locals to experience it all for themselves!

Timber Trail at a glance

● Two-day, 85km trail that can be cycled in either direction, but north to south – Pureora to Ongarue – is the easier option as it is overall downhill.

● Grade: a mix of 2-3 – confident intermediate riders.

● Age limit: while there is no age limit, it is recommended riders be mid-teens and upwards.

● Access points: Pureora, Piropiro or Ongarue.

● Accommodation, shuttles, bike hire are available – see timbertail.nz

● Best time of year to ride the trail: autumn, spring, and summer are most popular, while cyclists heading out on the trail during the winter months describe it as often spectacular (just pack some warmer gear).

● Website: timbertrail.nz