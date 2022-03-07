Replacing the current intersection directly with the roundabout is not practical due to the high traffic volumes, Waka Kotahi says. Photo / George Novak

Replacing the current intersection directly with the roundabout is not practical due to the high traffic volumes, Waka Kotahi says. Photo / George Novak

A resource management application for a new roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and SH29 at Piarere in the Waikato is going directly to the Environment Court with a hearing expected to start mid-2022, Waka Kotahi says.

The transport agency says most of the 18 submissions received on the application are in favour of the changes which would see a $40 million roundabout built north-west of the existing intersection which is part of the important transport corridor between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

The new roundabout will ensure that all traffic has a safe and efficient way of making any type of movement. Image / Waka Kotahi

The regional manager infrastructure delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty for Waka Kotahi, Jo Wilton, says: "The intersection improvements will help people get where they are going safely when travelling on a high-volume traffic route. This is one of New Zealand's critical transport corridors, but the SH1/SH29 intersection is among the most dangerous on our roading network."

Most submissions received during the resource consent process were in favour of the changes, Wilton says. Submissions came from individuals and landowners, government organisations, transport industry groups and local organisations.

"There were some submissions that raised technical considerations around the design. Others wanted reassurance that good design processes to cater for larger vehicles would be followed, and we will respond to these submissions."

The councils involved - Waikato Regional Council, Matamata-Piako District Council and South Waikato District Council - have granted Waka Kotahi's request for the applications to go directly to the Environment Court.

The next step in the process is for the councils' planner to prepare a report on the application to assist the Environment Court. This report will address any relevant RMA issues, suggest conditions that should be imposed if the Environment Court confirms the application and provide a summary of submissions.

The councils' report will be provided to Waka Kotahi and the submitters. All parties will then have the chance to decide if they want to be heard at the Environment Court.

The process before the hearing at the Environment Court can include pre-hearing conferences, expert witness conferencing and mediation to try and resolve or narrow issues. At this point, it is expected that the hearing would be in mid-2022.

Once the construction starts, it is anticipated the roundabout will take two years to complete. Waka Kotahi has said previously that replacing the current intersection directly with the roundabout is not practical due to the high traffic volumes, safety considerations and the resulting disruption on SH1.

The roundabout would replace the existing dangerous T-intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29. The Government's New Zealand Upgrade Programme is funding the intersection safety upgrade.

Waka Kotahi says the new roundabout will ensure that all traffic has a safe and efficient way of making any type of movement, be it straight ahead or turning.

"Vehicle speeds in roundabouts is significantly lower, which minimises the impact of any crash that might still occur."

In the longer term it is hoped that a 16km extension of the Waikato Expressway will be built from Cambridge south to the new Piarere roundabout. The extension is many years away from being built although Waka Kotahi NZ Transport last year endorsed a business case for the project.

A route map of the proposed Waikato Expressway extension from Cambridge to Piarere. A business case for the project has been endorsed. Image / Waka Kotahi

Endorsing the business case for the $635 million extension - which includes an interchange near Karapiro Rd - allowed work to progress to protect the preferred route.

No work on the project is expected until later in the decade, Waka Kotahi says.

"There is no funding available in the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) to prioritise this project for detailed design and construction before the 2027-2030 period," a statement from the agency said.

"Route protection is a very important step to ensure we are ready to proceed if and when funding is made available."