New Zealand Paralympic Team ready to give Kiwis ‘Something to Talk About’

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read
Cambridge-based para cyclists Anna Taylor (left) and Nicole Murray are competing at the Paralympics once again. Photo / George Novak

Seven Waikato athletes are part of the New Zealand Paralympic Team preparing to give Kiwis ‘Something to Talk About’ at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after the flame ignited at the glittering Opening Ceremony on Thursday morning (NZT).

Danielle Aitchison, Devon Briggs, Wojtek Czyz, Nicole Murray, Jesse Reynolds, Anna Taylor and Ben Westenberg will don the black kit in France.

Flagbearers Paralympian No 164 Cameron Leslie and Paralympian No 195 Anna Grimaldi proudly led the team at the Opening Ceremony of the 17th summer Paralympic Games which is taking place at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées in the heart of the French capital.

The New Zealand team of 25 Para athletes – plus 41 support staff – are competing across eight sports, two more than at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Expectations are high for a prominent showing as around 4400 athletes compete across 11 days – Thursday, August 29-Monday, September 9 NZT.

Devon Briggs is set to make his Paralympic debut. Photo / Marco Antonio Teixeira / CBC
The New Zealand Paralympic Team Chef de Mission Raylene Bates described welcoming ceremonies as emotional for team members.

“The New Zealand Paralympic Team is raring to go, and we all are excited for the competition ahead,” Bates said.

“The athletes have been training hard for the past three years to perform at their best for this pinnacle event and our goal is to provide the best possible team environment to allow them to achieve their goals.

“It is always hard to make too many predictions in elite sport, but we cannot ask much more of athletes than to achieve a PB or make a final – to win any medal is just the icing on the cake.

“We are looking forward to the Kiwi athletes giving people ‘Something to Talk About’ in the French capital.”

Paris 2024 - Waikato Paralympians:

Danielle Aitchison – Paralympian No 211

Born: August 16, 2001

Based: Hamilton (originally from Patetonga)

Para Sport: Para athletics

Event: 100m; 200m

Coach: Alan McDonald

Eligible Impairment: Ataxia

Health Condition: Cerebral palsy

Classification: T36

Games Year: Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020

Medals Won: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Devon Briggs – Paralympic debut

Born: January 13, 2004

Based: Cambridge

Para Sport: Para cycling

Event: Track – 1000m Time Trial; Track – 3000m Individual Pursuit; Road Time Trial Road Race

Coach: Damian Wiseman

Eligible Impairment: Impaired range of movement

Health Condition: Bilateral talipes (club feet)

Classification: C3

Games Year: Paris 2024

Wojtek Czyz – Paralympic debut

Born: July 30, 1980

Based: Hamilton

Event: Para badminton

Para Sport: Para badminton

Coach: Marianne Loh

Eligible Impairment: Limb deficiency

Health Condition: Above knee amputee

Classification: SL3

Games Year: Paris 2024

Nicole Murray – Paralympian No 222

Born: October 12, 1992

Based: Cambridge (originally from Ōtorohanga)

Para Sport: Para cycling

Event: Track – 500m Time Trial; Track – 3000m Individual Pursuit; Road Race; Road Time Trial

Coach: Damian Wiseman

Eligible Impairment: Limb deficiency

Health condition: left-hand amputee

Classification: C5

Games year: Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020

Jesse Reynolds – Paralympian No 205

Born: October 2, 1996

Based: Hamilton

Para Sport: Para swimming

Event: Men’s 100m Backstroke S9

Coach: Simon Mayne

Eligible Impairment: Limb deficiency

Health Condition: Right femoral deficiency

Classification: S9, SB8, SM9

Games Year: Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016

Anna Taylor – Paralympian No 225

Born: August 7, 1991

Based: Cambridge (originally from Taupō)

Para Sport: Para cycling

Event: Track 3000m Individual Pursuit; Road Time Trial

Coach: Damian Wiseman

Eligible Impairment: Loss of muscle power

Health Condition: Cauda equina syndrome (spinal cord injury)

Classification: C4

Games Year: Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020

Ben Westenberg – Paralympic debut

Born: May 22, 2005

Based: Cambridge (originally from Tauranga)

Para Sport: Para cycling

Event: Track – 1000m Time Trial; Track – 4000m Individual Pursuit

Coach: Damian Wiseman

Eligible Impairment: Impaired range of movement

Health Condition: Arthrogryposis

Classification: C4

Games Year: Paris 2024

