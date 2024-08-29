Cambridge-based para cyclists Anna Taylor (left) and Nicole Murray are competing at the Paralympics once again. Photo / George Novak

Seven Waikato athletes are part of the New Zealand Paralympic Team preparing to give Kiwis ‘Something to Talk About’ at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after the flame ignited at the glittering Opening Ceremony on Thursday morning (NZT).

Danielle Aitchison, Devon Briggs, Wojtek Czyz, Nicole Murray, Jesse Reynolds, Anna Taylor and Ben Westenberg will don the black kit in France.

Flagbearers Paralympian No 164 Cameron Leslie and Paralympian No 195 Anna Grimaldi proudly led the team at the Opening Ceremony of the 17th summer Paralympic Games which is taking place at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées in the heart of the French capital.

The New Zealand team of 25 Para athletes – plus 41 support staff – are competing across eight sports, two more than at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Expectations are high for a prominent showing as around 4400 athletes compete across 11 days – Thursday, August 29-Monday, September 9 NZT.