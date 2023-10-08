Nicole Murray being interviewed by presenter Paralympic champion Birgit Skarstein. Photo / IPC

New Zealand Paralympian #222 and Ngāhinapōuri School alumna Nicole Murray has been named the world’s Best Female Summer Para Athlete.

The PARA SPORT Award, presented to Murray in a glittering ceremony in Bahrain, tops an incredible couple of years for the 30-year-old cycling star.

“It is such an honour to be here in Bahrain receiving the Best Female Summer Para Athlete Award. I’m incredibly grateful for all the people who have come along with me on my journey as an athlete – I could not have got to this point in my career alone,” Murray said.

“Competing on the international stage can be a whirlwind, so I appreciate this chance to pause, reflect on the past season, and celebrate my achievements. How cool to be acknowledged alongside fellow Kiwi Rebecca Foulsham for the amazing work she does as a volunteer. I can’t wait for the next round in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games”

Murray, who lives in Ōtorohanga, stormed to global success in 2022 seizing two world titles on the track and three other World Championships medals, two of which were earned on the road.

Murray’s coach Damian Wiseman said the accolade was well deserved.

“Nicole had an incredible 2022 season. With five World Championships medals in 2022, the most of any female C5 athlete, the only C5 woman to win more than one world title [across Road and Track].

“Simply put, she has proven herself the most consistent and successful C5 female athlete in 2022. It really shows how much her hard work and dedication has elevated her performances within the women’s C5 field. She is now the athlete to beat.”

Nicole Murray receives the Best Female Summer Para Athlete Award from Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Photo / IPC

The results placed Murray second in Road and first in Track globally for C5 women. She has since followed this up by blitzing to another World Championship title in 2023.

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke said this recognition was just one of many reasons that Kiwis should be excited to follow Paralympians and Para athletes as they head towards Paris 2024.

“Nicole is a phenomenally talented athlete, and thoroughly deserving of this global award. From a wider perspective, I am thrilled about the impact this will have. The power of performances like Nicole’s transforms lives. They inspire people to get involved in Para sport, whether that’s as a fan, as a volunteer, as a commercial partner, or as a competitor.

“Nicole’s success is indicative of the strength of Para sporting talent in New Zealand. This winter, we’ve seen Kiwi World Champions named in Para athletics, Para swimming and Para cycling. The Paris 2024 Paralympics are going to be an absolutely gripping ride for New Zealand.”

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.