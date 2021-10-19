New Braemar Hospital chief has experience in technology, banking, insurance and public sectors

Fiona Michel, newly-appointed CEO for Braemar Hospital in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

A new chief executive officer for Braemar Hospital in Hamilton has been appointed.

She is Fiona Michel, who is currently based in Wellington assisting the Government with the national roll-out of the Government's Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation programme.

Braemar Hospital's board chairman Graeme Milne, said Ms Michel will take up her new position in December when she will relocate with her family to the Waikato, where she already owns property.

Mr Milne said the board's extensive executive search process for a new CEO attracted significant interest, but it was Ms Michel's strong experience and capability which shone through.

"She comes to us with an impressive career in executive leadership and senior management, not only in the health sector but also in insurance, banking, and the New Zealand Police," he said.

Graeme Milne, chairman of the Braemar Hospital Board. Photo / Supplied

Ms Michel is currently seconded from her role as chief people and culture officer at Vector, by Dr Ashley Bloomfield, to assist in the national rollout of the Covid vaccination and immunisation programme.

In addition to working in the technology, banking, insurance, and public sectors for more than two decades in New Zealand and overseas, Ms Michel has won awards in New Zealand and Australia for achievement in human resources, leadership, culture transformation, and industrial relations.

She holds a master of business administration, is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors, a Fellow Certified Practitioner and non-executive director of the Australian Human Resources Institute, and an independent director on dairy farming entity Fortuna Group.

"I am delighted to take up the reins of such a highly regarded organisation as Braemar Hospital. I have the deepest respect for the health care sector, especially over recent times and am looking forward to continuing the legacy that has served the people of Waikato so well for the past 95 years," said Ms Michel.

Mr Milne acknowledged outgoing CEO Paul Bennett's "significant tenure and thanked him for his substantial contribution to the success of Braemar Hospital", a contribution which will be formally recognised later this year. Mr Bennett is retiring after 20 years in the position.