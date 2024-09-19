Waikato Business Awards finalists 2024 in the category For Purpose: Laura Casey from The Cake Detective, Jamie McKean from Wild Bamboo, Vicky McLennan representing award sponsor Trust Waikato and Claire van der Most and Ellie Wilkinson from Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The finalists in this year’s Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are out.

Head judge Dr Heather Connolly said the panel of 32 judges had been “very impressed” with the quality of the finalists and the number of entries this year.

“We had a record number of entries this year – 88 in fact, up from 76 last year, which is a great illustration of just how much value entrants get from being part of the judging process,” Connolly said.

“As judges it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to find out more about each entrant and what makes that business special.”

There are 11 categories this year.