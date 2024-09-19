Advertisement
Waikato Business Awards 2024: Chamber of Commerce announces finalists

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waikato Business Awards finalists 2024 in the category For Purpose: Laura Casey from The Cake Detective, Jamie McKean from Wild Bamboo, Vicky McLennan representing award sponsor Trust Waikato and Claire van der Most and Ellie Wilkinson from Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The finalists in this year’s Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are out.

Head judge Dr Heather Connolly said the panel of 32 judges had been “very impressed” with the quality of the finalists and the number of entries this year.

“We had a record number of entries this year – 88 in fact, up from 76 last year, which is a great illustration of just how much value entrants get from being part of the judging process,” Connolly said.

“As judges it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to find out more about each entrant and what makes that business special.”

There are 11 categories this year.

They are: Business Growth & Strategy, Community Contribution, For Purpose, Innovation, Marketing, People and Culture, Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year, Sustainability, Emerging Leader of the Year, and CEO of the Year.

The latter doesn’t have finalists as the winner of that category will be announced on the night of the gala dinner on November 15.

Chamber marketing and events manager Rebecca Aston said the event gala was going to be held in a new space.

“We were at capacity in the space we previously held the gala event at Claudelands so this year we’re thrilled to be holding it in the GloboxArena where we can host 200 more people.”

Tickets for the gala dinner are available online.

Waikato Business Award finalists 2024

Business Growth & Strategy Award

  • Cater Plus
  • Pure Lighting
  • Wade Group
  • Waitomo Group

Community Contribution Award

  • Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust
  • Kora
  • Ninja Valley

For Purpose Award

  • Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust
  • The Cake Detective Charitable Trust
  • Wild Bamboo

Innovation Award

  • Vertex Engineers
  • Waikato Milking Systems
  • Waitomo Group Ltd

Marketing Award

  • Gallagher Animal Management
  • Hobbiton Movie Set
  • Rabobank
  • Waitomo Group

People & Culture Award

  • Livingstone Building
  • Longveld Limited
  • Pure Lighting
  • Waitomo Group

Service Excellence Award

  • Connect Health
  • Groundcover Landscaping
  • Whites Powersports

Small Business of the Year Award

  • Brainchild
  • Confinement Escape Rooms Hamilton
  • Stapleton Consulting

Sustainability Award

  • Pact Steel Limited
  • Restore Native
  • Waikato Regional Airport
  • Waitomo Group

Emerging Leader of the Year finalists

  • Ashley Mason
  • Claire Williamson
  • Jonty Rae
