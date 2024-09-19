Waikato Business Awards finalists 2024 in the category For Purpose: Laura Casey from The Cake Detective, Jamie McKean from Wild Bamboo, Vicky McLennan representing award sponsor Trust Waikato and Claire van der Most and Ellie Wilkinson from Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography
Head judge Dr Heather Connolly said the panel of 32 judges had been “very impressed” with the quality of the finalists and the number of entries this year.
“We had a record number of entries this year – 88 in fact, up from 76 last year, which is a great illustration of just how much value entrants get from being part of the judging process,” Connolly said.
“As judges it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to find out more about each entrant and what makes that business special.”
They are: Business Growth & Strategy, Community Contribution, For Purpose, Innovation, Marketing, People and Culture, Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year, Sustainability, Emerging Leader of the Year, and CEO of the Year.
The latter doesn’t have finalists as the winner of that category will be announced on the night of the gala dinner on November 15.
Chamber marketing and events manager Rebecca Aston said the event gala was going to be held in a new space.