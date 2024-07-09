Entries for the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2024 have now closed. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Entries for the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2024 have now closed. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards received a record number of entries this year.

Entries for the annual awards closed on Friday, with 88 nominations received across 12 categories.

“That’s the most we have ever had,” marketing and events manager Rebecca Aston said.

“We’re thrilled to see so many emerging and established businesses entering; it’s a great opportunity to focus on your business to identify strengths and competitive advantages as well as areas that might benefit from more focus.”

Last year, there were 76 entries and in 2022 there were 66.