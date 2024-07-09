Advertisement
Waikato Business Awards 2024 draw in record number of entries to choose finalists from

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Entries for the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2024 have now closed. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards received a record number of entries this year.

Entries for the annual awards closed on Friday, with 88 nominations received across 12 categories.

“That’s the most we have ever had,” marketing and events manager Rebecca Aston said.

“We’re thrilled to see so many emerging and established businesses entering; it’s a great opportunity to focus on your business to identify strengths and competitive advantages as well as areas that might benefit from more focus.”

Last year, there were 76 entries and in 2022 there were 66.

This year’s categories include Business Growth and Strategy, Service Excellence, People and Culture, Chief Executive of the Year, For Purpose, Innovation, Sustainability, Marketing, Small Business of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Community Contribution, and International Trade.

Waikato Business Awards head judge Dr Heather Connolly said her team of 31 judges would soon be conducting interviews and site visits to the businesses across the wider Waikato.

“All entrants receive independent assessment and feedback from our experienced judges. It really provides the business with advice to grow, develop and improve.”

Finalists will be announced on September 18 at Ninja Valley, which was the recipient of last year’s People and Culture Award.

The awards recipients will be announced at a gala dinner at Globox Arena in Hamilton on November 15.

