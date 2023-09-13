The Waikato Chamber of Commerce just announced the Waikato Business Awards finalists at The Pa, University of Waikato. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The 29 Waikato Business Awards judges have spoken and selected 21 local businesses from Te Kauwhata to Taupō as this year’s finalists.

The judges announced the finalists at Waikato University’s The Pā last night and said they had a tough time selecting from an “excellent” 76 entries.

Head judge Dr Heather Connolly of Waikato University’s Management School said they were pleased to see the number of entries up on last year.

“The calibre of entrants was excellent and it’s always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time.”

Last year saw 66 entrants vying for the awards. Of this year’s entrants, 15 first-time entrants have been named as finalists.

The annual awards are run by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce with support from Hamilton developer Foster Construction and will crown winners in 11 categories this year.

The categories are Business Growth, Community Contribution, For Purpose, Innovation, International Trade, Marketing, Micro Business, People and Culture, Service Excellence, Sustainability and Emerging Leader of the Year.

“As judges, we feel privileged that the entrants again have provided us with the opportunity to find out more about what makes them special. And as businesses in the region, there are some amazing things happening. Of note this year was a strong international trade element among the entries.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Claudelands Event Centre on November 17. Tickets for this can be purchased online.

Waikato Business Awards 2023 finalists

● Business Growth

Treadlite NZ (Cambridge)

MS Civil Construction (Cambridge)

Pure Lighting (Taupō)

● Community Contribution

Dive Zone Whitianga

South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT)

Ninja Valley (Hamilton)

● For Purpose Award

Hospice Waikato

Central Kids Early Education

South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT)

● Innovation

Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines (Hamilton)

Flight Structures Ltd (Hamilton)

Emergency Consult - Rethinking Healthcare Delivery (Hamilton)

● International Trade

Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines

Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes

Invivo Wines (Te Kauwhata)

● Marketing Award

Treadlite NZ

Hamilton Airport

Pure Lighting

● Micro Business

Neuflow Projects (Hamilton)

Wyreframe (Hamilton)

CFO 4 U (Hamilton)

● People & Culture Award

MS Civil Construction

Ninja Valley

Wyreframe

● Service Excellence Award

My Mortgage (Cambridge)

Normans Transport (Morrinsville)

Safety Genius (Tamahere)

● Sustainability Award

Dive Zone Whitianga

NZ National Fieldays Society Inc (Mystery Creek)

● Emerging Leader of the Year

Carl Saywell (MS Civil Construction)

Adam Norman (Normans Transport)

Jenni Falconer (Emergency Consult - Rethinking Healthcare Delivery)