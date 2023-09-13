The 29 Waikato Business Awards judges have spoken and selected 21 local businesses from Te Kauwhata to Taupō as this year’s finalists.
The judges announced the finalists at Waikato University’s The Pā last night and said they had a tough time selecting from an “excellent” 76 entries.
Head judge Dr Heather Connolly of Waikato University’s Management School said they were pleased to see the number of entries up on last year.
“The calibre of entrants was excellent and it’s always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time.”
Last year saw 66 entrants vying for the awards. Of this year’s entrants, 15 first-time entrants have been named as finalists.
The annual awards are run by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce with support from Hamilton developer Foster Construction and will crown winners in 11 categories this year.
The categories are Business Growth, Community Contribution, For Purpose, Innovation, International Trade, Marketing, Micro Business, People and Culture, Service Excellence, Sustainability and Emerging Leader of the Year.
“As judges, we feel privileged that the entrants again have provided us with the opportunity to find out more about what makes them special. And as businesses in the region, there are some amazing things happening. Of note this year was a strong international trade element among the entries.”
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Claudelands Event Centre on November 17. Tickets for this can be purchased online.
Waikato Business Awards 2023 finalists
● Business Growth
Treadlite NZ (Cambridge)
MS Civil Construction (Cambridge)
Pure Lighting (Taupō)
● Community Contribution
Dive Zone Whitianga
South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT)
Ninja Valley (Hamilton)
● For Purpose Award
Hospice Waikato
Central Kids Early Education
South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT)
● Innovation
Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines (Hamilton)
Flight Structures Ltd (Hamilton)
Emergency Consult - Rethinking Healthcare Delivery (Hamilton)
● International Trade
Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines
Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes
Invivo Wines (Te Kauwhata)
● Marketing Award
Treadlite NZ
Hamilton Airport
Pure Lighting
● Micro Business
Neuflow Projects (Hamilton)
Wyreframe (Hamilton)
CFO 4 U (Hamilton)
● People & Culture Award
MS Civil Construction
Ninja Valley
Wyreframe
● Service Excellence Award
My Mortgage (Cambridge)
Normans Transport (Morrinsville)
Safety Genius (Tamahere)
● Sustainability Award
Dive Zone Whitianga
NZ National Fieldays Society Inc (Mystery Creek)
● Emerging Leader of the Year
Carl Saywell (MS Civil Construction)
Adam Norman (Normans Transport)
Jenni Falconer (Emergency Consult - Rethinking Healthcare Delivery)