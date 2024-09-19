King said all upcoming works were “a necessity” due to the volume of work NZTA needed to complete to maintain and improve the state highway network during the crucial summer months.

To plan ahead and see where disruptive works are, people can use the NZTA Journey Planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

Waikato road works in September

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section

Safety improvements and remedial works required to get the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway up to 110km/h standard continue, with the aim of being completed by Christmas. All traffic is currently using the southbound lanes, to allow for work to be completed faster on the northbound lanes. For the next several weeks the detour is where SH1C and SH1 merge. SH1C is closed to northbound traffic after the Lake Rd off-ramp, with all northbound SH1C traffic from Te Rapa/Horotiu turning at the northern interchange, heading south on SH1 to turn around at Resolution interchange and proceed north on SH1. The detour will add about eight minutes to journeys.

● SH25

As we move into drier weather motorists can expect an increase in activity as NZTA teams work to repair remaining storm-damaged sites on SH25 around the Coromandel Peninsula. Repairs to an underslip at Tramway Gully between Hikuai and Opoutere are underway, with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place 24/7 to ensure safety for the crew on site and people driving through. This work is expected to be finished later this month. Drainage improvement works in the area will start soon after and are expected to take a few weeks to complete. Outside of working hours stop/go traffic management and a shoulder closure will be in place. Slip repairs are also underway between Kūaotunu and Wharekaho. A temporary speed limit and stop/go traffic management will be in place during working hours, with a shoulder closure outside working hours. Work is expected to start later this month at Pumpkin Hill and near Matarangi. Another slip repair in Te Kouma is due to start in October, with work expected to finish in November.

● SH31 Puti Bluffs

Work to repair a slip on SH31 at Puti Bluffs near Kāwhia continues. Work is expected to finish in early October. Work will be taking place Monday to Friday between 7am and 5pm each day, however this is dependent on tidal conditions.

● SH26 Morrinsville Rd

This week, two weeks of enabling works started between Platt Rd and Tauwhare Rd near Eureka. Work is taking place from 9am to 5pm and there will be stop/go traffic management. Once the enabling works are finished the road rebuilding will begin. This is expected to take eight weeks to complete. There will be a one-way westbound detour in place 24/7 via Tauwhare Rd and Platt Rd.

● SH1 Cambridge Rd to Hautapu

On Saturday, September 21, between 12pm and 4pm, SH1 will be closed between the northern interchange (Cambridge Rd) and SH1B interchange (Hautapu). This closure is to allow Northpower to use helicopters to pull transmission wires across SH1 as part of work on the National Grid. Detours will be in place. The work is weather-permitting, with Sunday September 22 as a reserve day.

● SH1/SH29 Piarere intersection

NZTA said great progress has been made on the new roundabout. On Tuesday, September 24 NZTA will open two temporary approaches to the roundabout, while work continues on the third (Tīrau) approach. To enable the traffic switch, a SH1 southbound lane closure is required so a temporary tie-in to the intersection can be constructed. The one-day SH1 southbound closure will take place from 6am (subject to weather), impacting Hamilton to Tīrau traffic. Motorists will be required to detour via SH29, SH27, to SH1 adding around 12 minutes to journey times. Northbound traffic will not be impacted, and access will remain for residents, school buses and emergency services. Once the temporary tie-in is completed, the SH1 southbound lane is expected to re-open early Tuesday evening, with the SH1 (Cambridge) and SH29 roundabout approaches in action. Night works will also be carried out on Monday, September 23 with stop/go in place from 6pm until 7am to undertake line marking ahead of the closure. There will be a short period around 4.30am where traffic will need to be fully stopped (for 10-20 minutes) in all directions to establish the new layout. A temporary speed limit of 60km/h remains in place around the project site to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling.

● SH1 Tīrau to Putāruru

First closure: Under way until Friday, October 4, from the roundabout just south of Tīrau (SH1/SH5) to the intersection of SH28 with SH1 just north of Putāruru. The detour is via SH28 and SH5. Both Tīrau and Putāruru townships will not be affected by these closures.

Second closure: From Ātiamuri (SH1/30 intersection) to Wairakei (SH1/SH5 intersection). Closed during the day from this week until Friday, October 4, between 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday. The road will re-open at nights from 6pm - 8am and on Sundays. Detours for light vehicles is via SH30, SH32 and Poihipi Rd down to Wairakei Dr. This will add around 40km and 27 minutes extra to journeys. For all heavy vehicles, the detour will be via SH30 and SH5 which is an additional 62km and around 42 minutes. Outside closure hours the road will be open in both directions with a temporary speed limit in place.

Third closure (night closure only): From SH29 Piarere to North Tīrau: September 29 for three weeks. Detour via SH29 and SH28.

● SH32 Tokoroa to SH30 Ātiamuri

Early October until early November 2024. There will be more closures along SH1 over the next 16 months as part of intense rebuild and repair work. All work before Christmas will be north of Taupō. You can keep up to date by signing up to the e-newsletter.

● SH41 Tokaanu

Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Works to repair the washout continue and will be completed in early October.