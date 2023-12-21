Former Waikato rugby player Carlos Price has been pictured training with Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Former Waikato rugby player Carlos Price has been pictured training with Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Former Hamilton Marist, Waikato and Thames Valley rugby rep Carlos Price has joined Moana Pasifika as a replacement player ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 25-year-old, who has Samoan heritage through his mother, is endeavouring to make his first Super Rugby appearance.

The Mount Maunganui Rugby Club Marlins captain and Bay of Plenty Steamers rep is a useful pickup for Moana Pasifika as he can cover both halfback and first five-eighth.

Mount Maunganui Rugby Club posted to Facebook saying, “Shout out to skip for call up to Moana Pasifika”.

Several years ago Price spent time with Hurricanes age-grade teams and the Hurricanes wider training squad, taking part in four 2018 pre-season games, but never received a Super Rugby cap.

After an impressive pre-season, Price appeared just once in the 2023 Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC) because of injury.

Earlier this month he returned to the pitch at the Fijian Cup Nines with his 138 Select squad, where they just came short in the grand final.

Named after former All Blacks first five-eighth Carlos Spencer, Price was a schoolboy star coming out of Tauranga Boys’ College, before transferring to Auckland-based Saint Kentigern College on a rugby scholarship and becoming a key player in their 2015-2016 First XV teams.

So far he has represented New Zealand Under 20, Wellington, Waikato, Thames Valley and Bay of Plenty.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



