Carlos Price of the 138 Select team for the The Fijian Cup Nines 2023. Photo / Courtney Church

Mount Maunganui-based One Three Eight clothing/fashion founder and former Waikato rugby halfback Carlos Price will take part in The Fijian Cup Nines 2023 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka this weekend with his 138 Select squad.

The Fijian Cup Nines is a unique opportunity for teams from both New Zealand and Australia to join a world-class rugby league nines tournament and play alongside some of Fiji’s finest sporting talent and emerging superstars.

The Fijian Cup Nines is an open-invite competition so any formal team can register to compete, travel to Fiji and have the time of their lives.

This will be the 138 Select’s second time in the tournament. After learning the game and finding their feet in 2022, the side will be hoping to bring home some silverware.

Price said after last year’s tournament: “When visions come to reality. Unreal time in Fiji with the boys. Can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

The players got to experience a new code as well as getting into the heart of Fiji, visiting villages.

“We have massive aspirations with this tournament, which not only include plenty of promotion for our sponsors but also an opportunity to get back into the community while we are over there,” Price says.

Ethan Webster-Nonu during 138 Select training. Photo / Courtney Church

Price, now a Bay of Plenty Steamers rep, will be surrounded by NPC and Super Rugby players in a star-studded line-up including Bruce Kauika-Petersen (Northland), Reon Paul (Bay of Plenty), Nate Vella (Bay of Plenty), Taine Kolose (Bay of Plenty), Etonia Waqa (Bay of Plenty and Fijian Drua), Brad Armstrong (formerly King Country and Southland), Rupena Parkinson (formerly Tasman), Connor Collins (formerly Canterbury and Wellington) and Ethan Webster-Nonu (Wellington).

Former Northland rep James Cherrington will captain the side.

The team have also had input from experienced “super coach” Blake Ayshford, a former Tigers, Sharks and Warriors star with 174 NRL games to his name.

The Fijian Cup Nines tournament will run from December 1-2, concluding at 2pm each day.

All of the 138 Select matches can be viewed live on Sky Sport 4. Their first match is at 11.55am (NZT).

For more information, find One Three Eight on Instagram and Facebook.

2023 One Three Eight Fijian Cup Nines squad:

1. Nate Vella

2. Bruce Kauika-Petersen

3. James Cherrington

4. Tamiro Armstrong

5. Myles Thoroughgood

6. Jade Stewart

7. Hinckley Siaosi

8. Taine Kolose

9. Connor Collins

10. Carlos Price

11. Ethan Webster-Nonu

12. Reon Paul (C)

13. Brad Armstrong

14. Rupena Parkinson

15. Etonia Waqa

Management

Manager - Isabella Price

Content manager - Courtney Church

Trainer - Declan Barnett





Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





