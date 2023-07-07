Mount Marlins premier men's captain Carlos Price. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Fierce rivals” will take to the rugby field this weekend as Mount Maunganui and Te Puna face each other in the premier men’s final for the second year in a row.

The Mount Marlins are hoping to win “back-to-back” titles after beating Te Puna in last year’s final by one point, while Te Puna is hoping to counter the memory of that “one-point sting”.

The Baywide Development division final between the Te Puna and Mount Maunganui senior teams will take place at Maramatanga Park in Te Puna at 1pm, followed by the Baywide Premier division final between the clubs’ premier men’s teams at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Colts - under-21 and under-85-kilogram - teams for Te Puna and Mount Maunganui will play their final at 1pm at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union community rugby general manager Pat Rae. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union community rugby general manager Pat Rae said the two clubs were “great friends off the field” but “fierce rivals” on it.

Rae said Mount Maunganui won last year’s final with a penalty at fulltime.

“I would say that it will probably be something similar this year.”

Rae was expecting “a really good battle between the two best teams this year”.

“I would expect nothing less than a couple of thousand people if the weather gods play nice.”

Mount Marlins premier men’s captain Carlos Price said the team was feeling “pretty confident” ahead of the final.

“I think it’s been an enjoyable season for the boys - I’m just stoked with the culture we’ve built within the club.

“We’ve just got a group of lads who just love playing rugby and we love being around each other. And I think that’s been a key to playing well.”

Price said it was “a pretty cool testament” to both clubs, having made the final two years in a row.

“But more importantly, in three different grades, the fact that we’ve got a Te Puna-Mount final - Colts, premiers and development - I think that’s pretty special.”

Mount Marlins premier men’s coach Chris Elvin said the team was “excited” to “get another chance to have a crack at a title”.

Elvin said the team had won titles in 1993, 2005, 2014, 2017 and 2022.

He said it would be “awesome” to win on Saturday, particularly to win “back-to-back” titles.

“That’s something the club’s never done before.

“Our girls won their championship a few weeks ago, so that’s sort of set the tone for the club.”

Elvin said it was trying to “drum up” numbers to go to Te Puna.

“[We’re] trying to get as much green and gold out to Te Puna as we can.”

Te Puna premier co-captain Te Aihe Toma.

Te Puna premier co-captain Te Aihe Toma said he had “faith” in his team.

“We’ve been preparing all year for this occasion, so now that it’s come, I suppose it’s more or less: fate will take its course on Saturday.”

Toma, who co-captains alongside Kaydin Budd, said he was expecting a big turnout on Saturday and referenced the final in 2019 between Te Puna and Tauranga Sports.

“The support we got from both parties ... I believe there were over 4000 people there. Which means no doubt, now that it’s out Maramatanga Park, we’re going to have everyone coming out of the woodworks to support us on Saturday.”

Te Puna premier co-coach Barry Ririnui said the memory of a “one-point sting” had been “hanging around” for about a year.

Ririnui, who co-coaches alongside Pere Paul, said the first-round win over the Marlins was “great”, but “that still didn’t remove the sting”.

“The only way we’re going to remove that is by reversing that scoreboard on Saturday - otherwise, it’s another year.”

Ririnui said Te Puna supporters were “very passionate” and “there’ll be nowhere to park on Saturday”.

He acknowledged the support from their kaumātua, who went to “every training” and “sit there, rain, hail or snow”.

Te Puna Rugby Football Club Committee member Tracy Bidois said the finals were being live-streamed so regardless of the weather, people could still watch “from the comfort of their homes”.

“For our club, if our whānau are present, whether it be on the sideline or watching via live-stream, that’s all we need.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.