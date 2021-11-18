Matamata's Headon Stadium re-opens refreshed as Headon Events Centre

The new wooden floor is marked out with a full size netball and basketball court, plus five badminton courts. Photo / Supplied

Matamata's Headon Stadium finally reopened this week after overcoming significant issues with the floor and delays due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The redeveloped indoor sports facility was blessed and officially reopened as Whare Hakinakina o Headon/Headon Events Centre at a small gathering on Monday.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner says: "We were hoping for a big community opening for Headon Events Centre but true to form with this project, Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in the works. The Matamata community has waited long enough to get their indoor sports centre back, so we opened it with a small, private blessing."

The facility is now single storey with a function room and kitchen facilities, storage areas, and provides full disability access. Photo / Supplied

Local iwi led the blessing and were joined by the mayor and councillors, Headon family members Del Bawden and her son Roger, and Phillip and Dianne Yorke.

The facility is now single storey with a function room and kitchen facilities, storage areas and provides full disability access.

It includes internal and external access to toilets and changing facilities with a bathroom for people with limited mobility, and the wooden floor is marked out with a full-size netball and basketball court, plus five badminton courts. The basketball hoops are retractable and fixed wooden seating provides additional storage.

The Rose Yorke Function Room can be accessed internally or from Pohlen Park. Photo / Supplied

The Rose Yorke Function Room is named after Phillip's mother and he was pleased the council had invested in upgrading the facility as it was a special place for them. This view was also shared by Del Bawden, and other speakers recalled fond memories of their involvement with the stadium.

Mayor Ash is impressed by the transformation. "It really has to be seen to be believed. It's taken longer than any of us would've liked but I take my hat off to everyone involved - we've ended up with a great community facility."

• With the official opening, Headon Events Centre is now available for bookings. Groups or individuals wanting to use the venue can book it online at mpdc.nz/headon