The national scheme gives registered users a subsidy off taxi fares and door-to-door transport services as well as receiving free bus travel. Photo / NZME

People living with disabilities in Matamata-Piako will now have easier transport options, following hot on the heels of the expansion of the Total Mobility Scheme to Waikato District.



Work is under way to also launch the scheme in the Thames-Coromandel district, starting with Thames by the end of this year. The national scheme gives registered users a subsidy off taxi fares and door-to-door transport services.

Total Mobility users are also eligible for the Accessibility Concession, meaning they also receive free bus travel in the area.

Under the scheme, Matamata-Piako District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will pay half the fare up to a maximum discount of $40 per trip, and the user pays the remainder.

Mayor Ash Tanner says approving the funding for the Total Mobility Scheme to launch in the Matamata-Piako district was an easy decision to make.

"Having the ability to go about your daily life and meet up with friends and family is critical for those with long-term impairments. Council providing funding to give these members of our community access to transport that suits their needs, was a no-brainer."

In the Waikato, the Total Mobility Scheme is already operating in Hamilton, Tokoroa, Taupō, and the Waipā district.

Registrations have just opened for people with disabilities in the Waikato district, where the scheme will roll out first to Tamahere, Matangi and Newstead, followed by Raglan, Huntly, and Ngāruawāhia.

Matamata ward councillor Kevin Tappin says it was a fantastic initiative that will allow users to move more freely within the district.

"There are a bunch of barriers those who are mobility-impaired face when trying to get from A to B and often the cost of transport is one of them.

"Having council contribute towards the fare of a taxi or service van to get to appointments, the shops or to simply visit a friend, will help these members of our community get out and about and gain some much-valued independence."

Regional Connections Committee chairwoman and Waikato regional councillor Angela Strange says the scheme was life-changing and only possible through the partnerships with local councils.

"Even better, because we have a provider based in the area we'll be able to cover the full Matamata-Piako district, including Te Aroha, Matamata and Morrinsville. I've spoken to people who use the scheme about the enormous freedom and independence it brings for them and so it's exciting to see it expanding into so many of our rural communities."

Matamata-Piako District residents can complete a registration online here or call 0800 205 305. Once Covid-19 alert levels allow, a face-to-face eligibility assessment will be organised with a disability agency representative.

