Matamata pool plans to receive temporary indoor pool option next year

The entry to Swim Zone Matamata has been moved to Meura Street. Photo / Supplied

Swimmers missing an indoor pool option in Matamata might be consoled soon, as Matamata-Piako District Council considers a temporary solution.

Removal of the pool roof starts today and over next the few months, the council will establish a working party of council and community representatives to research options to cover the pool, designed to last at least 10 years.

The working group aims to present a preferred interim option to the council early next year, as though the heated outdoor pool and dive pool have been operating, winter has been quieter than usual, affecting the Learn to Swim programme and other aqua activities.

An interim solution means that the Matamata community could have an indoor pool and swimming lessons all year, while the council plans a new or upgraded complex. The council has allocated a construction budget of $500,000 for the project.

Removing the roof is expected to take about three weeks and the pool will be uncovered for summer swimmers.

Safety measures will be in place and include closing the carpark off Meura St while it is used as a work area during the demolition.

The pool complex will be closed from October 4 to 8 while the big beams are being removed, but the pool will remain open while the rest of the work is completed. Once the roof is removed, the pool will be painted, filled and reopened as an outdoor pool for summer.

Work on the covered walkway is nearly completed, the council is just waiting for the flashings to arrive to finish it off. Photo / Supplied

The pool's reception has already been spruced up and moved to the Meura St entrance.

The covered walkway is also nearly complete, providing shelter for customers getting to the changing rooms.

The gym has moved to 13 Short St but there has been no decision on the future of the squash club yet.

The indoor pool has been closed since the end of April, when the council learned that the changing rooms, spa and other parts of the sports centre would be at risk in an earthquake because of the roofing structure. While assessing the building, council found the whole roof support system needs strengthening as well, causing costs to explode.