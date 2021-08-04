Matamata pool reception to be moved after covered walkway is completed

Work on the covered walkway for the Matamata pool has started. Photo / Supplied

Work on the Matamata Swim Zone covered walkway is advancing to provide shelter for outdoor pool users while the indoor pool is closed.

Matamata-Piako District Council will be moving the pool reception from the carpark entrance to the Meura St entrance this month, allowing customers to access the pools without having to enter parts of the facility that have been assessed as unsafe because of the earthquake risk.

Once completed, the walkway will cover the path between the Meura St reception area and the outdoor changing rooms.

The Matamata Swim Club has installed a temporary shelter at one end of the heated dive pool, to provide cover for swim school members during the winter.

The school is also using platforms to keep participants safe in the deeper water, as they are using the heated dive pool at various times on Mondays to Thursdays. The Matamata Swim Club continues to have exclusive use of the heated outdoor lane pool on weekdays between 4pm and 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, the gym is set to move soon, however, the squash club needs a purpose-built facility and council is working with the club to consider its options.

Investigations are under way to find out if removing the indoor pool roof will help reduce the risk level for the rest of the facility's structure and if any strengthening can be done to improve the squash area.

Although these are not long-term options, they intend to give the squash club time to make decisions about its future.

The council expects to know more about the future of the squash club this month.