Matamata pool update: Construction on covered walkway under way

Matamata Swim Zone will soon receive a covered walkway for outdoor pool users. Photo / Supplied

While the Swim Zone Matamata indoor pool is closed as it waits for its roof to be removed, Matamata-Piako District Council has just started work on a covered walkway for outdoor users.

The covered walkway will provide more comfort for pool users, ahead of the pool reception moving to the Meura Street entrance around mid-August.

Once completed, the walkway will provide shelter for customers entering from Meura St to get to the changing rooms, and will extend across the front of the swimming club rooms and over the barbeque area. The work will take about a month with minimal disruption to outdoor pool users during this time.

Matamata-Piako District Council is also planning to remove the indoor pool roof in October, paint the pool in November and having it re-opened for summer.

Work on the pool has been endorsed after the council had to close the indoor pool, changing rooms and spa, at the end of April, due to the roofing structure and other parts of the sports centre being at risk in an earthquake.

To fix that, the council had originally planned to re-roof the building, but at the assessment for the work, they found out the whole roof support system needs strengthening as well.

Because there won't be an indoor pool option for some time, the council believes a small investment to provide some comfort for outdoor users is needed.