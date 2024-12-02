Matamata-Piako District Mayor Adrienne Wilcock.

“His track record, strategic focus, and local connections make him the perfect fit for the CEO position. I’m confident he’ll provide excellent continuity for our staff and the community, building on the strong legacy of Don McLeod, who has served the council and community for 25 years.”

McLeod approved of Te Wiata’s appointment, saying the community would be in “safe hands” with his leadership.

“He has been a valued part of council’s executive team for 30 years and his understanding of our projects, goals, and community needs is second to none.”

Te Wiata has lived in the district since 1985, and came from Ngāruawāhia to join the Morrinsville Borough Council. He then joined MPDC, which was formed in 1989, as the finance manager, and became an executive member in 1994.

In addition to council finances, information management and asset management, he’s been responsible for a wide range of council activities, including pools, facilities, libraries, water and wastewater systems, works and property.

These roles have brought him into contact with many people across the district. With his wife Brenda, they’ve formed strong connections in the district, raising their family in Morrinsville and participating in a wide range of sports and community activities

His Waikato iwi also have strong links to the district’s iwi.

He takes pride in the many things the council does to improve people’s lives and was particularly proud of the great team at Matamata-Piako District Council.

“We have a diverse, passionate, and committed team, and I feel honoured to have been selected to lead the organisation by Mayor Adrienne and the council.”

Having worked with Mcleod since 1989, he acknowledged that “Don has been an amazing chief executive, and I will do my best to continue the great legacy he has established.”