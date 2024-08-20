Waikato Regional Council reported the vessel beached on the evening of August 11.

A fishing vessel beached in the Coromandel more than a week ago is under investigation.

Maritime New Zealand confirmed it is still investigating the incident after Waikato Regional Council reported the vessel grounded at Fletcher Bay on the northern tip of the Coromandel Peninsula on the evening of August 11.

The vessel has since been re-floated.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said investigators had been looking into the grounding and talking to the operator.

“We will assess all the information gathered, then decide what, if any, further action to take.”