Updated

Lotto results: Thames, Hamilton winners pocket $19k each

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Three Waikato Lotto players are in the money after Wednesday night’s draw.

The players were among 15 second division winners each taking home $19,374.

The winning Waikato tickets were bought at Pak N Save Thames, Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery and online via MyLotto (Hamilton).

The other second division winners were from Auckland, Te Atatu South, Papakura, Tauranga, Manawatū, Palmerston North, Geraldine, Oamaru and Invercargill.

An Auckland MyLotto player also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $38,881.

The $17 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has gone unstruck, rolling over to Saturday where it jumps to $20 million.

Last night’s numbers were 13, 6, 34, 7, 33 and 31. The bonus ball was 20 and the Powerball was 5.

One Aucklander is $1 million richer after striking Lotto’s first division prize. The winning ticket was bought on MyLotto.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Waikato Lotto player is more than $20,000 better off after the weekend’s draw.

A player who bought their ticket at Four Square Te Aroha was one of 15 second division winners in Saturday night’s draw, each picking up $21,952.

The previous weekend a Waikato player won a share of the first division $1 million prize.

The player, who bought their ticket at Paper Plus Ōtorohanga, was one of three big winners, each taking home $333,333.

Three Waikato MyLotto players, two from Hamilton and one from the wider region, won second division Lotto in that weekend’s draw.

There were 31 second division winners who each won $9800. Two players won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $20,024.

The previous week two Waikato Lotto outlets sold double winners.

Bin Inn Hamilton East and Praters Four Square in Taupō both sold two second division-winning tickets.

A Waikato MyLotto player was also among the 14 second division winners, each picking up $19,817.

