A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Bin Inn Hamilton East, was one of 15 second division winners, each picking up $17,723.

One player, who bought their tickets at Bay View Four Square in Napier, also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $35,096.

Last Wednesday a Hamilton Lotto player who bought their ticket at Countdown Dinsdale, was one of 13 second division winners, each picking up a prize of $15,227.

Meanwhile a Lotto player from Otago won $8.25 million with first division Powerball in Saturday’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball and $250,000 from Lotto first division.

Three other players each won $250,000 with Lotto first division. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Newtown in Wellington, and on MyLotto to players from Napier and Carterton.

One Strike player won $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Victory on the Spot in Nelson.








