A Hamilton Lotto player is in the money after Wednesday night’s draw.

The lucky punter, who bought their ticket at Countdown Dinsdale, was one of 13 second division winners, each picking up a prize of $15,227.

One player from Wellsford also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $27,694.

The other second division winners were in Auckland, Gisborne, Whanganui, Paraparaumu, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch player has won $1 million in Lotto first division.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Last night’s winning numbers were 17 23 27 34 36 40 with bonus 9 and Powerball 1. Strike was 40 27 34 36.

A week ago a Waikato Lotto player became half a million dollars richer after winning Strike Four.

The $500,000 ticket was sold at Victoria Station in Cambridge.

It was the second time in days a Waikato player landed a large prize.

A ticket bought in Ngāruawāhia for the previous Saturday night’s draw won $333,333 in Lotto first division.

Thirteen players including a Morrinsville player won second division last Wednesday, each picking up $13,435.

The Morrinsville ticket was sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville. In early September Paper Plus Morrinsville sold winning second division tickets two draws in a row.

