Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato Lotto player is half a million dollars richer after winning Strike Four in Wednesday night’s draw.

The $500,000 ticket was sold at Victoria Station in Cambridge.

It was the second time in the past week a Waikato player landed a large prize.

A ticket bought in Ngāruawāhia for Saturday night’s draw won $333,333 in Lotto first division.

There were no first division winners in Wednesday night’s draw so Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Thirteen players including a Morrinsville player won second division, each picking up $13,435.

The Morrinsville ticket was sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville. In early September Paper Plus Morrinsville sold winning second division tickets two draws in a row.

The other second division winners were in Northland, Rotorua, Auckland, Manukau, Napier, Whanganui, Westport, Dunedin and Balclutha.

The winning numbers were 2 3 5 9 14 and 36 with bonus 25 and Powerball 9. Strike was 14 36 5 2.

Meanwhile, a Hamilton couple has been living “in a dream” since taking out $8.3 million in Powerball earlier this month.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they found out the morning after the draw.

“I was having my coffee and reading through some work emails when I came across an email from Lotto NZ saying I’d won a prize,” the man said.

“I jumped on to the MyLotto App to check my ticket, but didn’t actually see the numbers line up because I was too busy drinking my coffee.”

When he looked back at the ticket, he said it had $8.3 million written across the top, which he thought was $8333 at first glance.

“To be fair, I was pretty happy with that!

“I called my partner over to have a look, and she thought it was $8333, too.”

After closer inspection, the pair realised it was a lot more than they had expected.

“We were shocked and thought it was too good to be true, but when we looked online and saw someone in Hamilton had won $8.3 million, we realised we had really won,” he said.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



