A Waikato player has won nearly $19,000.

A Waikato player is in the money after winning second division Lotto in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Four Square Tamahere, was one of 13 second division winners, each picking up $18,797.

One player, who bought their ticket at New World Nelson City also won second division Powerball, taking their prizemoney total to $34,322.

The other second division winners were from Auckland, Tauranga, Whanganui, Lower Hutt, Greymouth, Christchurch, Canterbury and Otago.

Meanwhile, an Auckland player won $1 million in first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Green & Grocery World.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

A Strike player from Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



