Waikato players have struck it lucky.

4 Nov, 2023 09:01 AM 2 mins to read

Two Waikato Lotto players have each won a share of $1 million after nine players struck it lucky in first division on Saturday night.

The tickets were sold on MyLotto and at Countdown Te Awamutu.

The other winners were from Papamoa, New Plymouth, Taranaki, Hastings (x2) Christchurch and Southland.

Each winner picks up $111,111.

Powerball was not struck and rolls over to Wednesday night with a jackpot of $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Two other Waikato Lotto players were among 29 to strike it lucky in second division, each winning $8277.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Caltex Morrinsville and Pak n Save Te Awamutu.

MyLotto players from Waimakariri and Ashburton won Powerball second division, taking home $16,029 each.

The winning numbers were 10 11 12 23 24 25 with Bonus 6 and Powerball 10. Strike was 12 10 23 25.

Last week a Thames couple won $1 million in Lotto first division.

Lotto said the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were regular players who bought a Triple Dip earlier in the week.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart in Ngatea for the draw on Wednesday.

After finding out they’d won the couple ordered takeaways and invited their family around to celebrate.

