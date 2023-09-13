Another Morrinsville Lotto player has struck it lucky.

One Waikato town has had another spot of Lotto luck, with a third second division winner in two weeks.

Eight players won Lotto second division in Wednesday night’s draw, including a player who bought their ticket at New World Morrinsville.

Each won $25,781 with one winning Powerball second division, taking their prize to $38,535. The Powerball winner was a MyLotto online player from Auckland.

In last Wednesday’s draw, winning second division tickets in Waikato were sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville, New World Te Rapa, and on MyLotto.

It was the second winning second division ticket sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville that week, after a winner in Saturday’s draw.

Meanwhile, players from Masterton and Christchurch each won $500,000 with Lotto first division in Wednesday’s draw.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

A Strike player from Napier won $200,000 with Strike Four.