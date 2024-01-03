Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Lotto: One Waikato winner for Wednesday draw

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
Wednesday night's draw saw winners from all over Aotearoa.

Wednesday night's draw saw winners from all over Aotearoa.

One Waikato player is celebrating a Second Division win in last night’s Lotto draw.

The ticket bought at Raglan Four Square was one of seven to win $27,501 each.

Other players from Auckland, Rotorua, Porirua and Timaru also scored wins.

Meanwhile, a MyLotto player from Gisborne took the $1 million Lotto First Division prize.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Powerball has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over, meaning a $600,000 prize at the weekend.

Waikato has been well represented in Lotto wins in recent weeks, with four local players celebrating prizes of up to $200,000 last Saturday alongside multiple other wins over the festive period.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.


Latest from Waikato News