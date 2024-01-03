Wednesday night's draw saw winners from all over Aotearoa.

Wednesday night's draw saw winners from all over Aotearoa.

One Waikato player is celebrating a Second Division win in last night’s Lotto draw.

The ticket bought at Raglan Four Square was one of seven to win $27,501 each.

Other players from Auckland, Rotorua, Porirua and Timaru also scored wins.

Meanwhile, a MyLotto player from Gisborne took the $1 million Lotto First Division prize.

Powerball has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over, meaning a $600,000 prize at the weekend.

Waikato has been well represented in Lotto wins in recent weeks, with four local players celebrating prizes of up to $200,000 last Saturday alongside multiple other wins over the festive period.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



