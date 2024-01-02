It was a very happy new year for four Waikato Lotto players.

Waikato players might have missed the Powerball jackpot in the weekend’s Lotto draw, but for four local ticketholders there’s still a lot to smile about.

A ticket sold at New World Rototuna in Hamilton scored a $200,000 win in Lotto First Division on Saturday night, alongside prizes for tickets from New Lynn, Ruatoria and Lower Hutt.

The biggest winner of the night was a MyLotto player from Auckland, who took $12.2 million from Powerball First Division and Lotto First Division.

There were also Second Division prizes for two players from Hamilton and one from Te Awamutu in the live broadcast.

The tickets sold via MyLotto, Paper Plus Rototuna and Woolworths Te Awamutu were among 27 to take $14,663 each.

Waikato’s biggest winners of 2023 were both Hamilton MyLotto players, with one winning $10.5 million in February and another taking $8.3 million in November.

Strike Four rolled over to $400,000 in tonight’s draw.





