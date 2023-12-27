Lotto results: A very merry Christmas for two Waikato winners

Saturday's live Lotto draw proved lucky for two Hamilton players.

Two Hamilton Lotto players had an early Christmas gift after winning in the Second Division and Strike Four last weekend.

The Second Division winner, who bought their ticket via MyLotto, scooped $29,425 in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

There were 11 other winners across Aotearoa, with one Paihia player taking the Powerball Second Division for a $53,869 total jackpot.

Another Hamiltonian, who also bought their ticket via MyLotto, was one of three players who won $66,667 with Strike Four in the same live draw.

The Powerball was not struck, and rolls over to tonight’s draw, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

The Lotto First Division will be worth $1 million.

It’s been a busy month for Hamilton’s Lotto players, with one player winning $500,000 in Lotto first division, and another buying a $17723 Second Division winner from Bin Inn Hamilton East.

Last month Waikato winners included a Thames couple who won $1 million, a Cambridge player who won $500,000 playing Lotto Strike Four, a Ngāruawāhia player who won a third share of $1 million in Lotto first division, and a Hamilton couple who scored a whopping $8.3 million in Powerball.

Lotto said in a media statement its Christmas promotion was now on.

All Triple Dip tickets bought until 7.30pm on December 30 would be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

“At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers that if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults,” the media release said.

Lotto said it existed to return 100 per cent of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

The Wednesday live Lotto draw will be at 8.20pm on TVNZ 2, due to the T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ 1.





