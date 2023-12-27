Lotto results: Waikato winner for Wednesday draw

There was one Waikato winner in last night's draw.

Someone in the Waikato is celebrating a Christmas bonus after winning in Lotto’s Second Division draw last night.

A ticket sold at Hamilton East’s Bin Inn took a $19,642 prize, along with 13 other winners.

In the First Division, an Auckland player won $1 million, with Powerball rolling over to Saturday night’s draw for a $12m jackpot.

The win follows two Hamilton players’ success last week, when a Second Division player won $29,425 and a Strike Four player took $66,667.

It’s been a lucky month for Hamilton East Bin Inn, which recently sold another ticket that won $17,723 in the Second Division.

Another Hamilton player won an impressive $500,000 in Lotto’s First Division draw earlier this month.

Lotto’s Christmas promotion runs until 7.30pm on Saturday, December 30, with all Triple Dip ticket purchases entered into a draw to win one of three extra $1m prizes.

A spokesperson for Lotto NZ said it was important to buy and gift tickets responsibly.

“At Lotto NZ, we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers that if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the holidays, [they should] only gift them to adults.

“Lotto NZ exists to return 100 per cent of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.”

