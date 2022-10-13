Previous Taupo mayor David Trewavas has been re-elected. Photo / Supplied

David Trewavas has been re-elected as Taupō mayor, allowing him to return for a fourth term on the council.

Trewavas received 6464 votes, while fellow candidate and previous deputy mayor Christine Rankin received 4664 votes and candidate Sean Wakelin received 1189 votes.

After progress results were announced on Saturday afternoon, Trewavas claimed victory, saying he was overwhelmed to be re-elected.

"It's an honour to be selected to once again represent our beautiful district.

"I'm looking forward to carrying on all the great work that we have under way and to keep working to make this a fantastic place to live for all our community."

According to preliminary results, the seven councillors for the Taupō Ward are newbies Rachel Shepherd (3482 votes) and Duncan Campbell (3286 votes) as well as previous councillors Christine Rankin (5327 votes), Yvonne Westerman (5134 votes), Kevin Taylor (4568 votes), Anna Park (3763 votes) and John Williamson (3620 votes).

This means Jane Arnott (3071 votes), James Nottage (2876 votes), Craig Greenwood (2687 votes), Chris Mercer (2661 votes), Veronica King (2244 votes), Sean Wakelin (2184 votes), David Freeman (2076 votes), Aladdin Al-Bustanji (1837 votes), Rod Hansen (1673 votes), Daniel Young (1253), Daniel Gray (983 votes) and David Strachan (166 votes) have been unsuccessful.

The councillor representing the Turangi-Tongariro Ward is Sandra Greenslade (507 votes). Candidates Clint Green (351 votes), George O'Connor Patena (314 votes) and Paula McRae (42 votes) have been unsuccessful.

The two inaugural Te Papamārearea Māori Wards are Karam Fletcher (609 votes) and Danny Aperahama Loughlin (548 votes).

The unsuccessful candidates are Rahapa Angel Rameka (454 votes) and David James Davies (145 votes).

Taupō has elected two ward councillors unopposed. Previous councillor Kirsty Trueman has been re-elected for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward and previous councillor Kylie Leonard has been re-elected for the Taupō East Rural ward.

With special votes yet to be counted, Taupo's voter return sits at 46 per cent (12,521 votes).

Due to a large volume of special votes received across the country, final election results for all councils will be delayed to as late as Saturday.